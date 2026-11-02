Premier League Team of the Week: Declan Rice, Mateus Fernandes, Jeremy Doku

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday afternoon courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

The weekend's action kicked off at Stamford Bridge, as Manchester United's problems continued with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion recorded a huge 1-0 victory over Manchester City, while there were also victories for Coventry City, Brentford, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The latest round will conclude on Monday evening, as Newcastle United welcome Everton to St James' Park.

Here, Sports Mole presents its Premier League Team of the Week for Gameweek Nine of the 2026-27 campaign, according to the data.

Premier League Team of the Week

Best XI · 4-3-3 ??????? Premier League · 27 oct. → 02 nov. 2026 · 9 matches B 8.7 B B. Verbruggen A 7.9 T A. Robertson J 9.0 T Van Hecke M 8.0 T Van de Ven G 7.8 I G. Ouattara R 8.0 C R. Lavia D 7.7 A D. Rice M 8.1 T M. Fernandes J 8.1 M J. Doku O 8.4 H O. McBurnie E 7.7 C E. Almeida

Brighton are having an outstanding season, and they have an outstanding goalkeeper, with Verbruggen making seven saves to help his side record a 1-0 victory over Man City; the Seagulls are a team to be taken extremely seriously this season.

RB: Abdoul Ouattara (Ipswich Town)

Ouattara was in excellent form on Saturday, as Ipswich drew 2-2 with Hull; the full-back won all five of his ground duels in an excellent defensive performance, while he provided the assist for his team to take the lead in the 22nd minute of the match.

Van de Ven was a rock in the heart of the Tottenham defence against Palace on Saturday, while his use of the ball was excellent, finishing with a pass success rate of 100%.

Jan Paul van Hecke doubles Spurs' lead! ? https://t.co/1Odkkr8wBJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2026

Van Hecke was on the scoresheet in Tottenham's win over Palace, while he also defended brilliantly, winning four aerial battles, with the 26-year-old starring in the London derby.

LB: Andy Robertson (Tottenham)

Robertson had arguably his best game in a Spurs shirt against Palace, finishing with a pass success rate of 96%, while he played a key role in the team keeping a clean sheet.

Fernandes is starting to justify his high price-tag, putting in another strong performance against Palace; the Portuguese won four aerial duels and made four tackles, while he completed 72 of his 81 passes in the clash with Palace.

Lavia put in a dominant midfield performance on Saturday, as Chelsea recorded a 2-0 victory over Man United in the Premier League; Chelsea won the midfield battle largely thanks to the performance of the 22-year-old.

"Absolutely brilliant from Arsenal." Kai Havertz gives Arsenal an early lead at Anfield! ⚡️ https://t.co/eeyhRcLlel — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2026

Rice was again terrific for Arsenal in the London club's win over Liverpool, setting up Kai Havertz to score the only goal of the match, while the England international played a vital role in the Gunners keeping a clean sheet at Anfield.

Estêvão vs Manchester United ? Most touches in the opposition box Most shots Most shots on target Joint-most successful take-ons How did he finish the game without a goal? ? https://t.co/FU7xJfHxKe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Estevao had two goals disallowed for offside in Chelsea's win over Man United, and he was a constant threat in a wide area, with the Brazilian making a point to his manager.

McBurnie provided a goal and an assist in Hull's draw with Ipswich on Saturday, with the 30-year-old putting in a dominant performance in the final third of the field.

Doku was unfortunate to be on the losing side for Man City against Brighton. Indeed, an excellent performance from the Belgium international saw him complete nine dribbles, make three tackles and also have three shots during a strong individual display.

Premier League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Ouattara, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Robertson; M Fernandes, Lavia, Rice; Estevao, McBurnie, Doku