Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Barcelona and Aston Villa continue their respective Champions League campaigns with a showdown in Spain on Tuesday night.

While the La Liga champions sit in eighth place in the League Phase table, their Premier League opponents are third after winning three successive matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm, UK time, on Tuesday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Aston Villa being played?

The Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Aston Villa will be played at Camp Nou.

Villa are making their first trip to Barcelona's iconic home ground, which is operating at a reduced 62,652 capacity, since a UEFA Super Cup contest in January 1983.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which is channel number 410 if watching through Sky Sports.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Aston Villa?

Having already defeated Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking FK, Unai Emery knows that Villa are already on the brink of guaranteeing a top-24 place in the table.

However, the Spaniard will want to avoid having to participate in the playoffs in February. If Villa can achieve seven or eight points from their remaining five league phase fixtures, that scenario may be avoided.

Despite Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw versus Fulham, Villa have earned 11 points from their last five games in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have scored an incredible 46 goals in 12 La Liga matches, winning 11 times and only losing to Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, not only did they lose 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain on matchday three, Hansi Flick's side have not kept a clean sheet in five games across all competitions.

> Click here to read our full match preview, which includes team news and a score prediction