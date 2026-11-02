Preview: Oxford United vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Oxford United play host to Reading on Wednesday night looking to extend their prolonged unbeaten streak.

At a time when the home side sit in third position in the League One table, sixth-placed Reading trail them by just one point.

Match preview

While some Oxford fans would have had a level of scepticism over the appointment of unproven Aaron Ramsey, it is currently looking like a smart decision from the club's board.

Not only does Ramsey's team sit in third spot with games in hand on the sides above them, their only league defeat of the campaign has come at leaders Huddersfield Town on September 1.

A total of 19 points have been collected from nine matches since that solitary setback, with Oxford impressively not conceding more than once in any of those encounters.

However, four draws have been recorded in seven fixtures, including a goalless draw against Barnsley on Saturday when Oxford had a player advantage for 79 minutes.

Furthermore, Oxford have only netted nine times in their six matches at the Kassam Stadium, with just four goals coming in their most recent such contests.

© Imago

Despite being the underdogs for this contest, Reading have quietly gone about their business to keep themselves in promotion contention.

Ten points have come from their last five games, while Leam Richardson's outfit earned a goalless draw at fourth-placed Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

One criticism is their failure to score more than twice in eight of their last nine League One fixtures. However, they did prevail by a 5-1 scoreline at MK Dons on the one occasion that they did.

That said, thrashing MK Dons on away territory remains their only away success in six such League One matches this season, with just three goals coming in the other five games.

Oxford United League One form:

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

After goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was sent off at Barnsley, Simon Eastwood will deputise between the sticks.

Peter Kioso, Mo Missanga and Aidomo Emakhu are all in contention for recalls in wide areas.

Jamie McDonnell is expected to remain out of contention, but Jeon Jin-woo may return to the squad after injury.

Reading forward Jack Marriott will come under consideration for a recall after a 27-minute comeback appearance at the weekend.

Jamie Reid may drop out to accommodate the 32-year-old, who netted eight goals in seven games before sitting out the past month.

Charlie Savage has made more starts for Wales than in League One this campaign, but his regular substitute outings hint that he is not far off from a first third-tier appearance of 2026-27 in the first XI.

Paddy Lane, George Earthy and Benn Ward are again expected to miss out.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Spencer, Long, Helik, Currie; Sibley, Andrews; Lynch, Goodrham, Dembele; Harris

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Knight, Dorsett; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Stokes, Williams; Marriott

We say: Oxford United 2-1 Reading

With Reading having produced a similar run of form as Oxford, we expect the visitors to push Ramsey's side all the way on Wednesday night. Nevertheless, Oxford may still do enough to get all three points on the board, potentially through a late goal.

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