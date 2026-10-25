Preview: Oxford United vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Oxford United host Stockport County at the Kassam Stadium in a League One fixture on Tuesday, a game moved from October 3 after international call-ups forced a postponement.

A win would lift second-placed Stockport to 26 points on the League One table, one clear of Huddersfield Town's 25, while seventh-placed Oxford, who have played two fewer league games than the visitors, would climb to 22 points and sit one behind them.

Match preview

Aaron Ramsey was appointed head coach on June 23 after Oxford, relegated from the Championship last season, sacked Matt Bloomfield, and the side have lost once in 10 league games, a 3-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on September 1.

The other nine league games have brought five wins and four draws, worth 19 points and seventh place, with 18 goals scored, 10 conceded and rearranged fixtures against Reading and Doncaster Rovers still to be played.

Oxford beat Notts County 2-1 on October 10, drew 1-1 at Mansfield Town on October 15 despite finishing with nine men, edged Wigan Athletic 2-1 on October 20 through Kai Andrews's 76th-minute winner and held Bradford City 0-0 on Saturday.

Finishing is the recurring flaw, with Ramsey conceding his side were "not clinical enough" after a Wigan game in which they had 24 attempts and seven on target, and Gatlin O'Donkor then missed three presentable chances against Bradford.

Peter Kioso and O'Donkor were both sent off late at Mansfield and missed the Wigan game through suspension, so O'Donkor's first league start of the season against Bradford meant Mark Harris, who has four league goals, was left out of the starting line-up.

Bradford had the better of the second half and Jamie Cumming denied Callum Connolly and Kayden Jackson, which gave Oxford their first clean sheet after four league games without one.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Jimmy McNulty replaced Dave Challinor on June 5 after Stockport reached the League One play-off final, and the new head coach's side have scored 24 goals in 12 league games, level with leaders Huddersfield Town.

Stockport have won seven, drawn two and lost three of those 12 league games, which puts them second on 23 points, two behind Huddersfield, after they briefly went top with a 2-0 win at Doncaster Rovers on October 20.

They are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, a run that includes a 1-0 win over Peterborough United, a 3-1 win over Barnsley on October 10 and a 1-0 win over Bromley on October 17.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at Notts County ended a five-match winning run in all competitions, with Scott Robertson's first-half strike cancelled out by Adama Sidibeh's 81st-minute equaliser from the bench.

Kyle Wootton leads the division with nine league goals, Jack Diamond has four and Harry Wood three, while Lewis Bate has supplied four assists from midfield.

The defence is less secure than the attack, with 12 goals conceded in 12 league games, including four in a 4-3 home defeat to Leicester City on September 12, although Stockport have not lost in their last four league games on the road.

Oxford United League One form:

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Oxford remain without midfielder Jamie McDonnell, whose hamstring injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the calendar year, and defender Ruben Roosken, who has not played at all this season.

Jeon Jin-woo is back in training after a back problem that has kept him out since pre-season.

Kioso and O'Donkor have served their one-match suspensions, and Aidomo Emakhu is available again after coming off the bench against Wigan following a muscle injury.

Ramsey could recall Harris and Louie Sibley, which would move O'Donkor back to the bench after his Bradford start.

Stockport are close to full strength, with defender Kyron Gordon the only injury concern for the trip to Oxford.

Sidibeh was the one medium-term absentee McNulty identified in mid-September, and his goal at Notts County was his first of the season.

McNulty named the same starting XI at Notts County as at Doncaster Rovers four days earlier, so he must decide whether to rotate in a fourth game in 11 days, with Mikael Mandron and Benony Breki Andresson among the forwards available from the bench.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Brown, Currie; Brannagan, Andrews, Dembele, Goodrham, Sibley; Harris

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Jobe, O'Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

We say: Oxford United 1-1 Stockport County

A draw is the most likely result, with Oxford unbeaten in seven league games, Stockport unbeaten in six and both defences conceding exactly one goal per league game.

Stockport have the sharper finisher in Wootton, but they arrive for a fourth match in 11 days having conceded 12 league goals in 12 games, so we expect Oxford to find a way through once and Wootton to answer.

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