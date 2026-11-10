Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'express interest' in £21m Milos Kerkez upgrade ahead of January window

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso ahead of the January transfer window.

The Italian international is attracting interest from several European clubs, with Barcelona and Manchester United also monitoring his situation.

A potential deal could offer Andoni Iraola an opportunity to strengthen his defensive options with a versatile addition.

Liverpool hold interest in Andrea Cambiaso

© Imago

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool have 'expressed interest' in Cambiaso as a potential January target, with the left-back valued at around €25m (£21m).

Barcelona and United are also among the clubs taking a look at the 26-year-old, whose ability to operate on either flank makes him an attractive option for several tactical systems.

United are understood to be assessing reinforcements on the left side of their defence, while the Catalan giants are considering whether out-of-favour Alejandro Balde could be involved in a possible swap deal.

However, the Serie A outfit could prove difficult to negotiate with, particularly given Cambiaso's versatility and importance to their squad.

Is Andrea Cambiaso an upgrade on Milos Kerkez?

© Imago

Both full-back positions have been problematic for Iraola since he arrived from AFC Bournemouth in the summer, and Cambiaso could offer some respite, particularly on the left flank.

His numbers this season suggest he could offer the Reds some advantages over current option Milos Kerkez, particularly in possession and when contributing to attacks.

Cambiaso has averaged 88.5% successful passes compared with Kerkez's 78.8%. The Juventus defender also leads for assists (0.43 to 0.00 per 90), tackles (3.03 to 1.64 per 90) and accurate crosses (1.30 to 0.66 per 90).

Kerkez, however, comes out ahead in duels won, averaging 5.02 per 90 compared with Cambiaso's 4.33, while he also draws more fouls (1.75 to 1.30).

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Andrea Cambiaso Juventus Serie A · 2026/27 Milos Kerkez Liverpool Premier League · 2026/27 Attack Goals scored 0.00 0.00 Assists 0.43 0.00 Passing Successful Passes % 88.49% 78.8% Accurate Crosses 1.30 0.66 Defense Duels won 4.33 5.02 Tackles 3.03 1.64 Last man tackle 0.00 0.00 Discipline Fouls 1.30 1.75 Yellow cards 0.43 0.33 Red cards 0.00 0.00 Fouls drawn 1.30 1.75 Errors Error lead to goal 0.00 0.00 2 joueurs comparés

There is an important caveat, as Cambiaso has played just 208 minutes across seven Serie A appearances, compared with Kerkez's 824 minutes across ten Premier League outings. The sample sizes are therefore very different, making direct conclusions difficult.

Cambiaso has the statistical profile to offer Liverpool greater quality in possession and attacking output, while his ability to be able to play right-back also appeals.

At around £21m, he could be an attractive potential upgrade and provide valuable competition for Kerkez, as well as cover on the opposite flank.