Pierre Sage 2.0: Crystal Palace 'add' two names to manager shortlist including surprise 44-year-old

Crystal Palace are continuing to explore their managerial options following the uncertainty surrounding Pierre Sage's position at Selhurst Park.

Jens Berthel Askou and Ole Werner have reportedly emerged as two additional candidates being considered by the Eagles.

Askou, who only took charge of Toulouse in the summer, could represent another relatively inexperienced appointment in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace consider Jens Berthel Askou to replace Pierre Sage

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According to Sky Sports, Palace have added Askou and Werner to their shortlist, alongside favourite Thomas Frank, as they consider potential replacements for the under-fire Sage.

Werner was most recently in charge of RB Leipzig before being dismissed in June 2026, while Askou joined Toulouse from Motherwell during the summer.

The Danish coach enjoyed an impressive spell in Scotland, guiding Motherwell to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and securing qualification for the preliminary rounds of the Europa Conference League.

His previous managerial experience includes spells at Vendsyssel, Torshavn, Horsens and Goteborg, alongside assistant coaching roles at Slavia Prague and Copenhagen.

Askou has also developed a reputation for working with younger players. Motherwell president Kyrk Macmillan previously highlighted that he had given debuts to 26 players at senior level over five-and-a-half seasons.

That philosophy was also central to Toulouse's decision to appoint him, with club president Olivier Cloarec describing Askou as a manager suited to their ambitions of building a sustainable project through collective strength and youth development.

However, his early results in France have been less convincing, with three wins, four draws and three defeats from his opening ten matches, averaging 1.30 points per game.

Who is Crystal Palace manager target Jens Berthel Askou?

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Askou's inclusion is intriguing because his profile shares some similarities with Sage - a coach arriving from France, having developed a reputation for building teams and improving younger players.

He holds a UEFA Pro Licence and favours a 4-2-3-1 formation, while his fourth-place finish with Motherwell suggests he can get strong performances from a squad without the resources of the biggest clubs.

However, Palace would be taking a considerable gamble. Askou has limited experience at the highest level, and his early Toulouse record does not suggest an appointment guaranteed to deliver an immediate improvement.

Sage's impressive work at RC Lens demonstrated the potential appeal of this type of appointment, but Palace need someone capable of stabilising a struggling Premier League side.

Askou may fit a longer-term development project, but the Eagles must decide whether they can afford another managerial experiment while fighting for survival.