How Mauricio Pochettino really feels about Man Utd job revealed after Michael Carrick sack update

Mauricio Pochettino could emerge as a leading contender to become Manchester United's next manager if Michael Carrick is dismissed.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is currently in charge of the United States Mens National Team (USMNT), but reports suggest he would be 'interested' in returning to the Premier League.

With Red Devils chiefs expected to make a decision on Carrick's future during the international break, Pochettino's stance could become increasingly significant.

Would Mauricio Pochettino be interested in becoming next Man Utd manager?

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

According to talkSPORT, Pochettino would be keen on taking charge at Old Trafford should United decide to part ways with Carrick.

The Argentine signed a contract extension to remain with the USMNT until the next World Cup in 2030, but his name is expected to feature prominently in the club's search for a replacement.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has also revealed that United expect a managerial change before their next fixture against Liverpool, and that work is already underway on potential replacements.

Pochettino, 54, is among the candidates expected to be considered, alongside former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

United have yet to officially confirm a decision on Carrick, but his position has become increasingly difficult to defend after a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League with only eight points from ten matches, having won just once in the competition this season.

Although Carrick rescued a point against Aston Villa with a dramatic 4-4 draw at the weekend, United's hierarchy are expected to hold further discussions before deciding whether to make a change ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Pochettino is a considerable Michael Carrick upgrade but issues remain

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Pochettino would represent a considerable upgrade on Carrick in terms of managerial experience, having previously worked at Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He is arguably a more attractive appointment than Howe, too, given his experience of competing at the highest level and his familiarity with the demands of managing a major Premier League club.

However, whoever replaces Carrick will inherit largely the same problems.

United's squad remains unbalanced, with significant holes to fill and inconsistency across several positions, including left-back, out wide and up front. A change in the dugout might provide an immediate lift, but it will not suddenly resolve those obvious weaknesses.

Pochettino could offer a clearer tactical identity and greater experience, but he would need time, and more importantly, substantial investment to turn United into genuine challengers again.

Ultimately, appointing a proven manager is an important first step, but the club's recruitment and long-term planning must improve if another managerial change is to deliver lasting success.