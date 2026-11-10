Next Man United manager: Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT release clause 'revealed' as Michael Carrick sack rumours intensify

Manchester United-linked Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has a release clause in his contract with the US Men's National Team (USMNT).

The Man United hierarchy are expected to make a decision on Michael Carrick's future before the end of the international break.

The current belief is that Carrick will be relieved of his duties after overseeing an eight-game winless league run that has left the club languishing in the Premier League drop zone.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the names who have been linked with the post despite extending his contract with the USA until 2030.

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How much is Pochettino's USMNT release clause?

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Pochettino's deal contains a release clause that could open the door to a Premier League return.

The release clause is believed to be close to the $10m (£7.4m) mark, an amount that will not stop Man United from pursuing the Argentine if they feel he is the right person for the job.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is believed to be open to the job despite appearing to commit his long-term future to the USMNT.

If he were to replace Carrick, it would see him return to club management for the first time since leaving Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season.

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Why Pochettino would be an upgrade on Carrick

Appointing someone of Pochettino's calibre would feel like an upgrade, considering Carrick's only previous managerial experience took place in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

In stark contrast, Pochettino has overseen 294 Premier League games across his spells with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The 54-year-old built his reputation as a top manager during his time with Spurs, where he recorded 160 wins in 293 competitive games and notably guided the club to the 2018-19 Champions League final.

Pochettino is seen as a great man-manager and would bring a clear philosophy that he has developed over his career, although the obvious doubt is whether he could implement his demanding, high-pressing style of play and whether it would suit the current Man United squad.