Man Utd news: Red Devils 'plot ambitious move' to appoint new No.2 for Michael Carrick

Manchester United are reportedly interested in hiring Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks to help under-pressure head coach Michael Carrick.

The 20-time English champions are sitting in 18th position in the Premier League standings following a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon, when the hosts completed another Old Trafford comeback.

Patrick Dorgu's last-minute equaliser was celebrated with considerable vigour, however, Man Utd remain in a worrying situation near the foot of the table, winning just one of their opening 10 top-flight contests.

It appears that the Red Devils have a real fight on their hands to retain their Premier League status, with United legend Roy Keane criticising head coach Carrick following the eight-goal thriller against Villa.

With the Premier League now taking a two-week break for international action, Man Utd have some time to recovery and prepare for a crunch clash with arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

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Man Utd plotting move for Bayern Munich coach?

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United's hierarchy are set for 'high-level discussions' during the international break, analysing the start to the season and laying out a plan for the months ahead.

The future of head coach Carrick will be a major talking point for sporting director Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who have been sounding out potential replacements recently.

Former Newcastle United and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is supposedly of interest to Wilcox, whilst ex-Germany and Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to have caught the eye of recruiter Vivell.

However, there is a reality in which Man Utd choose to stick with current leader Carrick, who has stated that he expects to take charge of the squad past the international break, despite an awful start to 2026-27.

It is understood that the club's boardroom are eyeing up a swoop for Bayern assistant Danks, who would arrive at the Theatre of Dreams to provide support for Carrick in his time of desperate need.

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Could Carrick, Danks relationship save Man Utd?

Working together at Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the past, Carrick and Danks possess a good footballing relationship, with the Bayern Munich man having plenty to offer the wounded English giants.

That being said, the direction of Red Devils travel is unlikely to change too much without significant change - whether that be to the playing staff or the people pulling the strings in the boardroom.

There is no doubt that the majority of United supporters would prefer a clean break from Carrick's faltering plans, instead of an attempt to strengthen the 45-year-old's backroom ranks.