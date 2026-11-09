Man United head coach Michael Carrick defends Diogo Dalot amid fierce criticism of struggling defender

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has defended Diogo Dalot amid the latest round of fierce criticism of the Portugal international.

Dalot has often played out of position at left-back this season, and it has been a tough campaign for the 27-year-old, who has been a part of a defence that has struggled badly this term.

The full-back was substituted in the second half of Sunday's game with Aston Villa, and his withdrawal proved to be a popular decision with the Man United fans.

A number of Red Devils supporters revealed their displeasure at Dalot's performance when he was removed in the 66th minute.

Dalot gave away a penalty against Villa and was arguably at fault for the first goal that Man United conceded during what was a chaotic Premier League fixture.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Dalot is currently struggling at Man United

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Dalot's future, with the Portuguese potentially leaving Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window.

However, Carrick has come to the defence of the full-back.

“We've got to be careful with that, I think. I understand the frustration. I understand the disappointment of the supporters, so I get it. We're all frustrated. We're all disappointed. And the players are as much as anyone, I guarantee you that," Carrick told reporters.

"Diogo gives absolutely everything. He's played in different positions. He's played left-back. He's played really well at times. He gives a penalty away today. That's, you know… he knows that.

"Maybe he can do a little bit better. Alright, that's part of it, he's made a mistake. But he cares an awful lot, and he's given everything. So I like what he brings to the team.

"I like what he brings to the group. I like what he brings to the whole environment and the culture that we've got. Picking the team and who plays the next game, that's a whole different decision. But it's a whole different game that we've got to look forward to now.”

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Will Dalot leave Man United next summer?

The Portugal international has represented Man United on 260 occasions since arriving from Porto in 2018, scoring 10 goals and registering 20 assists, and he has featured 14 times in all competitions during the 2026-27 campaign.

Dalot has a contract at Man United until June 2028, with the option of a further year, but both parties need to cut ties during next summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils could sign as many as four new defenders in 2027, and Dalot will not be short of interest, with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan all thought to be keen.