Chelsea news: Dermot Gallagher backs double Blues VAR snub versus Sunderland

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has backed VAR over the decisions that went against Chelsea during Sunday's game at Sunderland.

The Black Cats recorded a deserved 1-0 victory courtesy of Enzo Le Fee's first-half penalty at the Stadium of Light.

However, the decision to award Sunderland a spot kick has been questioned, with replays suggesting that Brian Brobbey fouled Levi Colwill prior to being brought down in the penalty area.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer could have arguably won a spot kick for Chelsea at the other end having been upended by a combination of Luke O'Nien and Jules Ahoka.

Xabi Alonso's side were not given the decision because any infringement was deemed to have started or taken place outside of the penalty area.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Ref Watch: Gallagher backs VAR over Sunderland, Chelsea decisions

Speaking on 'Ref Watch' on Sky Sports News, Gallagher claimed that Colwill could have no complaints over the Sunderland penalty decision.

He said: "They are both grabbing. It starts outside the area, the referee does not take sides, but once Brobbey gets in front of him and Colwill does bot let go, that is when he falls foul of the penalty.

"Once he is in front, he is in the ascendancy and Colwill drags him to the ground, so I think penalty."

When asked on the process involving Palmer, O'Nien and Ahoka, Gallagher added: "The referee gives a foul. That is what he gives.

"O'Nien completes the action when he is in the box. Once he gives the first foul, that is it. What happens afterwards, he can only take action if he deems there is serious foul play.

"That is what he fed back. What he has to do is, when he is talking to VAR, he has to say who he thinks is the player [committing the foul].

"It is O'Nien's boot in the penalty area. The argument is that if he is on the line, it is a penalty. But it is O'Nien's boot; you can't see the ball.

"O'Nien goes second. VAR said Ahoka went first and he is the first offender. They didn't stop the game. The game went on."

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

How did Alonso react to Sunderland controversy

Alonso refused to criticise the officials in his post-match press conference, instead choosing to focus on the poor performance from his team.

However, during the match, the Spaniard appeared furious about Sunderland going unpunished over the Palmer incident.