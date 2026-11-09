Chelsea transfer news: Blues outcast 'targeted' by Roma after Gian Piero Gasperini request

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens has reportedly remained as a serious transfer target for Roma.

During the summer window, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker emerged as a potential signing for the Italian giants, who had secured a return to the Champions League.

However, not only did a suitable proposal not arrive, the England Under-21 international was given a chance by new Blues boss Xabi Alonso during pre-season.

While the 22-year-old would have hoped for regular opportunities under the Spaniard, he had made just one start and one substitute outing in the EFL Cup before suffering an ankle injury during the last international break.

With Gittens remaining on the sidelines ever since, it is yet to be determined whether he will make an impact upon his return.

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Roma ready to make new Gittens approach?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are preparing to make a fresh approach for Gittens at the turn of the year.

Last week, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini claimed that he needed more Champions League-ready players to be added to his squad.

That was in response to Roma giving up a two-goal lead against Manchester United, the second time that his team had let slip a commanding advantage having also done the same versus Real Madrid.

Despite scoring goals having not been Roma's problem this season, they are still keen to add Gittens to the first-team ranks at Stadio Olimpico.

Like in the summer, Roma would prefer to negotiate a loan deal for Gittens, rather than pay a substantial fee for his signature.

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Why Chelsea should faciliate Gittens loan exit

Since picking up a serious hamstring injury at the end of January, Gittens has not made a single appearance in the Premier League.

Even when he returns to fitness, there is little prospect of him earning regular starts under Alonso, particularly when Chelsea are only playing Premier League games until January.

The aim now should be trying to protect his £50m+ transfer fee by allowing him to go elsewhere and play games, wherever that may be.

With teams prepared to pay a loan fee for his signature, it should be an easy exit to facilitate.