Sunderland suffer Granit Xhaka injury blow against Chelsea as Regis Le Bris forced into early change

Sunderland were dealt a major injury concern just a few minutes into their Premier League clash with Chelsea, as Granit Xhaka was forced off with a suspected calf problem.

The former Arsenal man unsurprisingly started the Stadium of Light encounter against the Blues, who were interested in signing him during the summer transfer window.

Xhaka ultimately snubbed interest from the West London giants to remain with Sunderland, but he did not get the chance to show his former admirers what they are missing out on.

With just a couple of minutes gone on Sunday afternoon, the Switzerland international dropped to the turf and eventually had to hobble off after receiving treatment.

Xhaka - who was replaced by Jules Ahoka - appeared to have sustained a calf problem, although he was able to take his place on the bench shortly after being withdrawn.

Sunderland games Granit Xhaka could miss with calf injury

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Regis Le Bris will be quizzed for an update on Xhaka's injury at full time, but Sunderland will need to send the midfielder for tests to determine the severity of his problem.

However, if Xhaka has suffered a calf injury as expected, the 34-year-old's recuperation period could range from a couple of weeks to a few months depending on the grade of his concern.

A Grade 1 issue - or mild strain - usually takes one to two weeks to heal, meaning that Xhaka could return in time for Sunderland's clash with Aston Villa on November 21 following the international break.

A Grade 2 injury could rule Xhaka out for up to six weeks, though, putting him at risk of missing games against Jagiellonia Bialystok, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace between now and Christmas.

Meanwhile, a Grade 3 injury - a complete tear - would likely sideline Xhaka for three months, forcing him to sit out clashes with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool either side of the New Year.

Xhaka was making his 14th appearance of the season for Sunderland in all competitions before being withdrawn, and he played the full 90 minutes in each of the Black Cats' first nine Premier League matches of the campaign.

Le Bris is already without fellow midfielder Habib Diarra due to a thigh injury, and the 22-year-old is not anticipated to return before the middle of December.

How can Sunderland replace Granit Xhaka?

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With Diarra on the sidelines, Ahoka is the most natural alternative to Xhaka alongside Noah Sadiki, although Le Bris could also consider a couple of emergency options amid the hectic schedule.

Enzo Le Fee could start in a deeper position, as could Chris Rigg, although Sunderland are already lighter in attack with Romaine Mundle (knee) out until 2027.

Alternatively, Le Bris could bring 31-year-old midfielder Alan Browne back into the fold; the Irishman spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and has been restricted to just two EFL Cup appearances for Sunderland so far this season.