Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Sunderland: Emi Martinez, Moises Caicedo decisions made

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is in contention to make his return from injury in Sunday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Argentina international has made an excellent recovery from his sickening head collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, which left him needing jaw surgery.

However, Martinez is now back in the picture to put the pressure back on Mike Penders, who made up for a dodgy debut against Tottenham Hotspur with a hard-fought clean sheet against Manchester United last weekend.

As momentum is on Penders's side, Xabi Alonso may feel that he can err on the side of caution with Martinez, and the former has our vote to hold his spot in between the sticks.

Penders should be shielded by an unchanged backline in Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marco Palestra, as Maxence Lacroix, Reece James and Jorrel Hato are all still unavailable.

Alonso may be forced into a midfield alteration, though, as Moises Caicedo is suffering from discomfort, so Jordan Henderson - fully fit again after an illness - could join forces with Romeo Lavia.

Left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad once more, all eyes will be on Cole Palmer, as the 24-year-old lines up with Estevao Willian, Pedro Neto and Morgan Rogers in another Joao Pedro-less attack.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Henderson, Lavia; Estevao, Palmer, Rogers; Neto

> Predicted Sunderland lineup vs. Chelsea