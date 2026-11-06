England squad confirmed as Cole Palmer, Ben White, Josh King decisions revealed

England manager Thomas Tuchel has announced his Three Lions squad for November's UEFA Nations League games against Spain and Croatia.

Tuchel's side sit on nine points from their opening three matches in League A Group 3, six clear of third-placed Croatia, meaning they only need one draw from their final two games to advance to the quarter-finals.

England host Croatia at Wembley next Thursday evening in their penultimate group game, three days before closing out the opening round away to Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium.

All eyes would have been on whether Chelsea's Cole Palmer would return to the squad, having been criticised by Tuchel after withdrawing from the September/October selection through injury.

Even though Palmer is fully fit and available, the 24-year-old has been snubbed by Tuchel, who has instead handed senior call-ups to Josh King and Jobe Bellingham.

England squad: No Cole Palmer as Josh King, Jobe Bellingham selected

© Imago / Visionhaus

Fulham starlet King was part of England's pre-World Cup squad over the summer, and the 19-year-old has been rewarded for registering two goals and one assist in his first nine Premier League games of the season.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund 21-year-old Bellingham - who links up with older brother Jude Bellingham - has been promoted from the Under-21s after setting up three goals in 14 games so far in 2026-27.

Jobe Bellingham and King are also preferred to Manchester City's Phil Foden, and there is also no place in the midfield ranks for Kobbie Mainoo or Jordan Henderson.

Elsewhere, Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane will break Peter Shilton's all-time caps record of 125 if he plays just one second of the November break, and Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been nominated as his backup once again.

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White line up in attack too, but Marcus Rashford - recovering from a hip injury - and Noni Madueke miss out.

England squad: Ben White returns for first time since March

© Iconsport / SPI

Further back, Arsenal defender Ben White is in the squad for the first time since March, having missed both the World Cup and the September/October selection due to injury.

White replaces the injured Trevoh Chalobah, and there is also a recall for Inter Milan's Djed Spence, another defender who was unavailable at the start of the Nations League campaign.

White's Arsenal teammate Ezri Konsa has been nominated too, suggesting that the injury he sustained in the Gunners' Champions League victory over Slavia Prague in midweek is not serious.

However, Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been left out despite recovering from his own fitness problem, as Jason Steele joins James Trafford and Jordan Pickford once again.

England squad for November international break

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal)



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)