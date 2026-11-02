England squad announcement: When will Thomas Tuchel confirm squad for November international break?

Thomas Tuchel’s England are back in action this month as they resume their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

After finishing third at this summer’s World Cup, the Three Lions won three of their opening four League A Group C fixtures across an 11-day period during the September/October international break.

England responded to their matchday one defeat at home to world champions Spain (3-2) by smashing Croatia 7-0 in between two more victories without reply against the Czech Republic.

With two more games on the horizon, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about England's latest squad announcement.

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When will next England squad be announced?

Tuchel will announce his England squad ahead of the upcoming international break at 10am on Friday, November 6.

The Three Lions boss is then expected to hold a press conference on the same day to explain the decisions he has made.

A 27-man squad was initially named by Tuchel in September, though a number of high-profile names eventually pulled out.

Who will England play against?

Six days after Tuchel's squad announcement, England will welcome Croatia to Wembley Stadium for their penultimate League A Group C fixture at 7.45pm on November 12.

The Three Lions will conclude their Nations League group with a trip to Riyadh Air Metropolitano – Atletico Madrid’s home stadium – where they will face Spain at 7.45pm (GMT) on November 15.

What is at stake for Tuchel’s England in November?

England currently sit second in League A Group C with nine points from their opening four matches, three behind leaders Spain who boast a 100% record.

The Three Lions also sit six points clear ahead of Croatia in third and know that either a draw or victory against the Checkered Ones would guarantee a top-two finish in the group.

The top-two teams in all four groups in League A will progress to the quarter-finals; Spain have already qualified with two games to spare but could still be pipped to top spot by England.

Group winners are seeded for the quarter-final draw, meaning they will be drawn against a runner-up from another group and will also host the second leg of their two-legged tie.

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane is set to return to international action for the first time since winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Already the nation's all-time top scorer with 91 goals, Kane will aim to surpass Peter Shilton (125) to become England's most-capped men’s player in history.