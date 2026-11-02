Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes price tag warning as big-money club prepare fresh £45m January bid

Manchester United could face a significant decision over Bruno Fernandes' future, with Al-Hilal reportedly preparing a fresh offer for their captain in January.

However, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Premier League clubs would be unwilling to pay £60m for the Portuguese midfielder, raising questions over his market value.

With Fernandes' contract situation unresolved and growing doubts about his future at Old Trafford, a departure next year is increasingly plausible.

Bruno Fernandes asking price warning sent amid uncertain Man Utd future

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Al-Hilal have revived their interest in Fernandes and are prepared to offer €55m (£45m) as early as January.

That could provide United with an opportunity to cash in on their captain, whose contract is approaching its final months, although the club reportedly have an option to extend it by another year.

Cascarino, speaking on talkSPORT's Weekend Sports Breakfast, questioned whether any Premier League side would pay up to £60m for the 32-year-old.

He acknowledged Fernandes' importance to United over several seasons but argued that his age, wages and recent form would make such a fee difficult to justify for a domestic rival.

"You might from Saudi Arabia, but you wouldn't from another Premier League team - there is no way that would happen," Cascarino said.

Fernandes' relationship with Michael Carrick has also come under scrutiny after he questioned United's pressing approach following their 4-1 defeat to Como. He was subsequently dropped to on the bench against AFC Bournemouth before returning to the starting XI against Chelsea.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda believes the midfielder's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, he suggested that a separation could benefit both Fernandes and United, arguing that the midfielder would have a better opportunity to compete for major honours at a more established club.

Will Bruno Fernandes remain at Old Trafford in 2027?

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The signs increasingly point towards Fernandes leaving United, particularly with uncertainty over his contract and the club's continued struggles.

Al-Hilal's reported £45m interest could offer United a financially attractive solution, especially when Premier League clubs may be reluctant to match that valuation for a 32-year-old on substantial wages.

Fernandes has been an outstanding servant, regularly producing goals and assists during difficult periods, but United may need a fresh start as they look to rebuild their squad.

There is still a possibility that his contract option is activated, but that would not necessarily guarantee he remains beyond January.

Ultimately, a Saudi move could suit all parties, while Fernandes may benefit from joining a team with a clearer direction and greater immediate ambitions.