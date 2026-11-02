Real Madrid summer signing stuns Bellingham: ‘I did not know he could do that’

Real Madrid recorded their sixth consecutive victory on Sunday (1 November) by beating Racing Santander 3-0 away from home in the 11th round of La Liga.

Jose Mourinho’s side produced a superb performance, both collectively and individually, with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and many other players driving the result.

There was also a flash of brilliance from the club’s record signing, Yan Diomande, who joined for £106m (€125m) in the last transfer window. After a slow start while he adapted, the Ivorian winger has blossomed and has four goals and three assists in the last six games, precisely the period in which Real Madrid have recorded a 100 per cent success rate.

Diomande stuns Bellingham, but he has scored similar goals before

WHAT A GOAL ? Yan Diomande on the volley fires Real Madrid into a 3-0 lead ? https://t.co/lM63h0j5ch — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 1, 2026

The 19-year-old scored a wonder goal against Racing Santander, driving his foot through the ball for a thunderous shot from the edge of the area after a poor clearance by the defence from a corner. The ball travelled at more than 75mph (120km/h), according to the La Liga broadcast.

His strike stunned Bellingham. ‘It is incredible. I did not know he could hit the ball like that’ - he told Real Madrid’s official TV channel.

It is ironic, because Diomande has scored similar goals before. In the Champions League match against RB Leipzig, he met another powerful effort first time, as he did against Sevilla, when he carried the ball to the edge of the area.

‘It is very good. Against Leipzig he had already done it. He is a special player, and we are very happy to have him in our squad’ - the England midfielder added.

Vinicius Junior threatened by Real Madrid youngster’s progress

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

The youngster’s development is bad news for Vinicius Junior, who was suspended for the last three La Liga games and will miss another one, next Saturday (7 November) against Valencia.

The Brazilian is possibly having the worst start to a season at the Santiago Bernabeu, with only one goal and two assists in 11 appearances for Real Madrid.

Beyond the numbers, the number seven has struggled to stand out with his dribbling, his greatest strength, often looking short of confidence to try something bolder. He was a substitute in the game against Villarreal, in which he was sent off shortly after coming off the bench, and he made a mistake in the next match, against Roma, gifting a goal. In that game against the Italians, he was substituted and complained.

Vinicius has gone from being a protagonist to having a bigger defensive role, because it is now Bellingham who plays alongside Mbappe up front in the 4-4-2 shape used out of possession. As a result, the Brazilian has to track back down his side of the pitch, not always with great effect.

Diomande, on the other hand, is also showing better form in this respect. In one move against Racing Santander, with the scoreline already settled, the Ivorian and Bellingham sprinted to press, which surprised the fans. Mourinho praised the team’s commitment in his press conference after the match.

‘That is something that exists among everyone at the moment. Of course there are players with more physical and tactical conditions for defensive work, but I have also seen people who are very committed. The team is improving, playing well. [...] When more attacking players do this work of sacrifice, it is a positive message for the rest of the team’ - he said.

Vinicius Junior has credit with the Portuguese boss, who said last week that he counts on him, and he should return to the team on Wednesday (4 November), when Real Madrid visit AEK in Greece in the Champions League. It is his chance to show he can compete for a position with Diomande, because at the moment the Ivorian deserves the starting place more.