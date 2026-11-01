Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. AEK Athens: Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy updates

Real Madrid travel to the Allwyn Arena on Wednesday night to face AEK Athens, aiming to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League league phase.

Jose Mourinho's side are among just five teams to have won each of their opening three matches in this season's competition, beating Inter Milan and Roma before beating RB Leipzig 4-1 in their most recent European outing.

Madrid head into the contest on the back of Sunday's 3-0 victory over Racing de Santander, which extended their winning run across all competitions to six matches and left them third in the La Liga table, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday, as his four-match domestic suspension does not apply to European matches, but Los Blancos could still be without several players due to fitness concerns.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Madrid’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's trip to Athens.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo remains sidelined and was again absent for the trip to Racing as the Brazilian continues to recover from a serious knee injury, and he is not expected to return before late December.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Ferland Mendy has returned to the training pitch as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury, but his absence against Racing suggests that he is not yet fully fit, while his omission from Madrid's Champions League league-phase squad rules out any chance of featuring on Wednesday.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Raul Asencio is continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his leg, with the defender facing several more months on the sidelines and not expected to return until January.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. AEK Athens)

Federico Valverde was forced off shortly after the hour mark in El Clasico with a hamstring problem, and although tests ruled out a serious injury, the Uruguay international was left out of the squad for the trip to Racing as a precaution, leaving him in contention for Wednesday's game if he is passed fit.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.