Team News: Racing de Santander vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will take on Racing de Santander in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are third in the La Liga table, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Racing are 13th on 11 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

RACING DE SANTANDER

Out: Simon Eriksson (shoulder), Jorge Salinas (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Felipe; Prati, I Martin; A Martin, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Vinicius Junior (suspended)

Doubtful: Federico Valverde (hamstring), Thibaut Courtois (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe