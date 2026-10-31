JJ Gabriel rejects PSG offer as Real Madrid lead race

Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel has reportedly rejected an improved offer from Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Real Madrid in pole position to secure the highly rated teenager's signature.

The 16-year-old has attracted interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs since requesting to leave Old Trafford, with PSG and Real Madrid recently emerging as the leading contenders.

However, a fresh report from Spanish newspaper Sport suggests that the race has taken a significant turn after Gabriel and his representatives declined the French champions' latest proposal.

The attacking midfielder is said to favour a move to Spain, where Real Madrid have reportedly demonstrated a willingness to meet both his financial expectations and his demands regarding his sporting development.

No agreement has been officially announced, but the latest development represents a potential blow to PSG and another setback for United in their attempts to retain one of their most promising academy players.

JJ Gabriel rejects PSG proposal as Real Madrid take control

According to Sport, PSG made a renewed attempt to convince Gabriel and his entourage after previously falling behind Real Madrid in negotiations.

The French champions are said to have improved both the financial and sporting aspects of their proposal, hoping that their ambitious project and Luis Enrique's willingness to trust young players would persuade the English teenager.

However, Gabriel and his agent, Ali Barat, reportedly informed the Parisian club that their position had not changed.

Although the youngster appreciated PSG's offer, his preference is understood to be a move to La Liga, where he believes he would have the best opportunity to develop his considerable potential.

That decision has reportedly left Real Madrid as the clear favourites to secure his signature.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich had also explored a possible deal, but neither club appears prepared to compete with the financial package being discussed.

Barcelona are understood to have held talks with Gabriel's representatives before deciding against entering an expensive bidding contest, while Bayern have also fallen behind in the pursuit.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are reportedly willing to commit more than €10m (£8.7m) over a three-year agreement, including the financial and sporting conditions sought by the player's camp.

The figure relates to the proposed overall package rather than a transfer fee payable to Manchester United.

Despite Madrid's increasingly favourable position, Gabriel has not officially confirmed his next destination, and several administrative matters would still need to be resolved before any move could be completed.

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Why Manchester United are facing another JJ Gabriel setback

The latest reports mark a significant change from the situation earlier this week, when Real Madrid and PSG were the two leading candidates to sign Gabriel.

United have been attempting to resolve their differences with the teenager and his family since they formally requested his departure in September.

Gabriel joined the Red Devils' academy at the age of 11 and has developed a reputation as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in English football.

He scored 29 goals in 32 appearances for United's Under-18s before joining the senior squad for pre-season, although he has yet to make his competitive first-team debut.

His frustration reportedly stems from disagreements over his development pathway and the first-team opportunities available under Michael Carrick.

According to previous reports, Gabriel's representatives requested assurances regarding his playing time, including involvement in specific fixtures earlier this season.

United did not agree to those demands, while attempts to repair the relationship have so far proved unsuccessful.

The teenager has since been linked with a January 2027 departure, although United have reportedly been reluctant to terminate his registration early.

His eligibility to move abroad before turning 18 is another important consideration.

Gabriel could potentially qualify for an exemption from FIFA's restrictions on international transfers involving minors through a European passport, but the necessary documentation and regulatory requirements would still need to be satisfied.

Should he complete a move abroad, United could receive only a relatively modest training compensation payment rather than a substantial transfer fee.

Previous reporting has suggested that the amount could be around £350,000, a fraction of the financial commitment reportedly being considered by Real Madrid.

That would make Gabriel's departure particularly frustrating for United, given the investment made in his development and his standing within the club's academy.

For now, the reported rejection of PSG's improved offer has strengthened Madrid's position, although the Spanish giants must still finalise the necessary arrangements before Gabriel's future can be considered settled.