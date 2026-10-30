Man United transfer news: 'Rare' January plan agreed as Michael Carrick faces Premier League judgement day against Chelsea

Manchester United are prepared to make at least one addition in the January transfer window to rescue their season, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, where they will take on Chelsea.

Boss Michael Carrick has surprisingly remained in charge amid pressure for the club's hierarchy to make a change in the dugout.

However, there is a strong argument that removing the manager would change little considering there are a number of gaps in his squad.

A new report from The Mirror claims that United could address their shortcomings by making at least one January addition.

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What do Manchester United need in January transfer window?

It would be no exaggeration to suggest that United need anywhere from five to six signings if they are to address all of the flaws in their squad.

If there was one area to focus on, it would undoubtedly be the team's defence given defenders Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot have routinely disappointed.

The Red Devils' current defence is alarmingly unathletic, so signing at least one speedy and aggressive centre-back, as well as one full-back, would help alleviate some of the problems the side are experiencing.

Making the wrong signing could be as damaging as making no signing, and after bringing in the likes of Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Marcel Sabitzer in previous winter windows, the club must not repeat its prior mistakes.

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Man United manager latest: Too little, too late for Michael Carrick

While it is important for the decision makers at Old Trafford to recognise that they have left Carrick short, the fact the club are in this position is alarming.

United strengthened their midfield in the summer transfer window, but they neglected their ageing defence and inadequate forward line.

The Red Devils still have to play 13 games with their current squad before the window opens, and there is a realistic chance that they could be in a relegation battle by then.

As for Carrick, the likelihood that he survives in the dugout over that period is slim, so news that United will look to strengthen will be of little comfort to him ahead of potentially his final match in charge on Saturday.