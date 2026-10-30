Preview: Kasimpasa vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

Kasimpasa will look to continue their impressive start to the Turkish Super Lig season when they welcome Besiktas to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts have lost just once in nine league matches and sit sixth with 16 points, while the Black Eagles occupy fourth place with 18 points after winning six of their opening nine fixtures.

Match preview

Kasimpasa head into this contest with confidence after securing consecutive league victories over Samsunspor and Eyupspor, scoring five goals and conceding just once across those two matches.

Emre Belozoglu's side followed their 4-1 home triumph over Samsunspor with a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Eyupspor, where Adrian Benedyczak scored the only goal in the 37th minute.

They then made it three wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Corluspor in the Turkish Cup on Thursday, completing a run of results they have not managed at any other point this season.

Kasimpasa's only defeat in their opening nine league matches came away to leaders Galatasaray, who beat them 3-1, while the Apaches remain unbeaten in their four league games at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, recording one win and three draws.

The hosts will hope their recent form can help them end a three-match winless run in this fixture, which includes one defeat and two draws, while they have also drawn their last two home meetings with Besiktas.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Besiktas arrive in Istanbul after returning to winning ways in the league with a 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, having previously suffered a 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor.

In between those league fixtures, Vincenzo Italiano's side drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in the Europa League, leaving them with four points after opening their European campaign with a 3-2 away victory over Hoffenheim.

Back in domestic action, they have won two and lost two of their last four league matches, with the defeats coming in consecutive away games, while their only victory on the road has come against Fenerbahce, leaving them with three defeats in four away league fixtures.

That record does not bode well for the Black Eagles as they head to a ground where they have failed to win on their last three visits, recording two draws and one defeat, while they have managed just one victory in their last six trips there.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

W

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Kasimpasa have several fitness concerns heading into the match, with Kevin Mouanga, Fousseni Diabate and Godfried Frimpong all doubtful, while Kamil Corekci is out with an Achilles tendon injury.

Meanwhile, Mortadha Ben Ouanes returned to the squad for the cup game against Corlu and is in contention for Sunday's clash.

Besiktas are expected to be without Orkun Kokcu, who is recovering from a heel injury, while Fabio Miretti remains sidelined with a shoulder problem.

Milot Rashica is also reported to have a hamstring injury, while Vaclav Cerny picked up a problem during the victory over Istanbul Basaksehir and has been ruled out of this encounter.

Umit Akdag is another absentee after suffering a broken wrist, leaving Italiano with several selection decisions to make, particularly in midfield and across the attacking positions, though Vlahovic is expected to lead the line.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Arous, Ilie, Karapo; Mendes, Demirbay; Rak-Sakyi, Hajradinovic, Kol; Benedyczak

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ndidi; Poku, Olaitan, Trossard, Yilmaz; Vlahovic

We say: Kasimpasa 1-2 Besiktas

Kasimpasa's strong home record and recent results suggest they can make life difficult for Besiktas, particularly with Benedyczak in such productive form.

However, the visitors have scored more goals in the league this season and possess the quality to punish defensive lapses, and if they can impose themselves in midfield and provide sufficient service to Vlahovic, they should have enough to edge a competitive encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.