Jose Mourinho has been urged to consider dropping Vinicius Junior even after the Brazilian returns from suspension, with Germany legend Lothar Matthaus claiming Real Madrid are a better team without the winger.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has launched a fierce criticism of the 26-year-old's attitude, questioning his influence on Madrid's collective performances and suggesting that his behaviour is damaging the club.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, Matthaus pointed to Real Madrid's recent victories over Barcelona and Roma as evidence that Mourinho's side can thrive without relying on Vinicius.

His intervention comes at a particularly difficult moment for the Brazil international, who is serving a four-match La Liga suspension following his dismissal against Villarreal earlier this month.

With summer signing Yan Diomande making an increasingly convincing case for a regular starting role, Matthaus believes Mourinho should be prepared to make a decision that would have seemed almost unthinkable not long ago.

Matthaus urges Mourinho to bench Vinicius Junior

Speaking during a media gathering in Munich, as reported by German newspaper Bild, Matthaus questioned whether Vinicius still deserves an automatic place in Mourinho's starting lineup.

"I'm curious to see what Real Madrid do with Vinicius Junior, because Real function better without him," the 1990 World Cup winner said.

"We win a Clasico in Barcelona again after two or three years. We performed without Vinicius Junior in Rome, where they went on to win 4-3."

Matthaus was referring to Madrid's 2-1 victory at Camp Nou last Sunday and their remarkable Champions League comeback against Roma, when Vinicius was substituted with his side trailing 3-1.

However, the German's criticism extended considerably further than the Brazilian's recent performances.

"The problem at Real Madrid is Vinicius Junior," he declared.

"When he's not there, the team functions better. They're more disciplined, everyone works for each other, together. With him, it's all about ego. A huge ego, and his whole body language. That harms the team and the club."

Matthaus then called for direct intervention from either Mourinho or Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

"I hope, for Real Madrid's sake, that at some point the president has some clear words with Vinicius Junior, either reprimands him or Mourinho leaves him on the bench."

The former Germany captain also contrasted Vinicius's conduct with that of Harry Kane, who won the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Matthaus praised the Bayern striker's professionalism and willingness to make time for others, describing him as a gentleman before arguing that Vinicius does not display the same qualities.

He even admitted being pleased that the Real Madrid forward finished outside the top 10 in this year's Ballon d'Or voting, where the Brazilian placed 17th.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Vinicius faces uncertain Real Madrid role after Clasico victory

Matthaus's remarks arrive amid growing scrutiny of Vinicius's position under Mourinho.

The Brazilian was already dropped in favour of Diomande for the victory over Villarreal on October 10, before his introduction from the bench ended in controversy.

Vinicius was sent off for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair, with the Spanish Football Federation subsequently imposing a four-match suspension that included an additional punishment for his protests towards the referee.

The ban ruled him out of Madrid's victory over Barcelona, when Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Diomande contributed to the opening goal.

Mourinho's side also demonstrated their ability to recover without Vinicius during the dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory against Roma.

The winger was withdrawn in the 59th minute with Madrid trailing 3-1, before Endrick and his fellow substitutes helped inspire a remarkable turnaround.

Vinicius subsequently acknowledged that Mourinho had been right to replace him, despite initially feeling frustrated by the decision.

Those results have intensified questions about his place in the attacking hierarchy, although two victories cannot conclusively establish that Madrid are stronger without the Brazilian.

Mourinho has already insisted that reputation alone does not guarantee selection, making clear that players must earn their places through their performances.

Vinicius remains unavailable for the upcoming league fixtures against Racing Santander and Valencia, with his domestic return scheduled for after the November international break.

Matthaus's suggestion goes beyond the enforced absence, however, by challenging whether Mourinho should restore the Brazilian to his starting lineup when he becomes eligible again.

For a player who has spent several seasons among Madrid's most influential attacking figures, that represents a significant question about his standing under the Portuguese coach.