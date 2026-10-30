Team News: Aston Villa vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa welcome Fulham to Villa Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday night.

Both teams are bidding to bounce back from EFL Cup fourth-round exits on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (ACL), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; Alysson, Manzambi, McGinn; Jackson

FULHAM

Out: Ryan Sessegnon (suspended)

Doubtful: David Affengruber (unspecified), Emile Smith Rowe (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia