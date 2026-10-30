Premier League Gameweek 9
Aston Villa
Oct 31, 2026 8.00pm
1
1
HT : 1 0
FT Villa Park
Fulham
  • Nicolas Jackson 39' goal
  • Matty Cash 76' yellowcard
  • yellowcard David Affengruber 30'
  • yellowcard Calvin Bassey 45'+4'
  • goal Zion Suzuki 64' (OG)
  • yellowcard Tom Cairney 77'

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Aston Villa welcome Fulham to Villa Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday night.

Both teams are bidding to bounce back from EFL Cup fourth-round exits on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. FULHAM

 

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (ACL), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; Alysson, Manzambi, McGinn; Jackson

FULHAM

Out: Ryan Sessegnon (suspended)

Doubtful: David Affengruber (unspecified), Emile Smith Rowe (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

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