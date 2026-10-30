Team News: Barcelona vs. Alaves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Saturday.

The hosts are top of the La Liga table, claiming 27 points from their opening 10 matches, while Alaves are seventh on 12 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Eric Garcia (thigh), Jules Kounde (ankle), Andreas Christensen (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

ALAVES

Out: Facundo Garces (knee), Mikel Rodriguez (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Perez, Tenaglia, Koski, Valentini, Rebbach; Alena, Blanco, Ibanez; Diaz, Boye