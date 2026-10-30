La Liga Gameweek 11
Barcelona
Oct 31, 2026 8.00pm
6
1
HT : 4 0
FT Spotify Camp Nou
Alaves
  • Raphinha 8' goal
  • Fermín López 23' goal
  • Pedri 40' yellowcard
  • Raphinha 41' goal
  • Lamine Yamal 45'+1' goal
  • João Cancelo 57' yellowcard
  • Lamine Yamal 64' goal
  • Anthony Gordon 81' goal
  • yellowcard Carlos Protesoni 27'
  • yellowcard Ángel Pérez 45'+3'
  • yellowcard Pablo Ibáñez 60'
  • goal Mariano Díaz 84'

Team News: Barcelona vs. Alaves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Barcelona vs. Alaves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Saturday.

The hosts are top of the La Liga table, claiming 27 points from their opening 10 matches, while Alaves are seventh on 12 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA VS. ALAVES

BARCELONA

Out: Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Eric Garcia (thigh), Jules Kounde (ankle), Andreas Christensen (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

ALAVES

Out: Facundo Garces (knee), Mikel Rodriguez (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Perez, Tenaglia, Koski, Valentini, Rebbach; Alena, Blanco, Ibanez; Diaz, Boye

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe