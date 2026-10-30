Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona make 'approach' over early Ronald Araujo deal

Barcelona are reportedly interested in negotiating the early permanent sale of Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo.

During the summer transfer window, the La Liga champions allowed the Uruguay international to move on loan to Anfield in an effort to kick-start his career.

An option for the Premier League giants to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis was included in the agreement.

So far, Araujo has exceeded expectations on Merseyside, becoming one of the stars of the team under Andoni Iraola across his 11 starts and two substitute appearances in all competitions.

Naturally, Liverpool will already be giving consideration to activating their £47m buy clause in the summer.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Barcelona keen on Araujo, Liverpool sale?

As per TEAMtalk, Barcelona are keen to facilitate the sale of Araujo as soon as possible.

In recent matches, it has become clear that Hansi Flick could benefit from having greater squad depth at centre-back.

Therefore, the aim is seemingly to hold discussions with Liverpool chiefs in an effort to make amendments to the current terms.

Although it is suggested that Liverpool could attempt to lower the currently-agreed price, it is stressed that Barcelona may not be prepared to reduce the sum by a significant amount.

Much may depend on whether Barcelona identify a suitable player to strengthen their squad during the winter transfer window.

© Iconsport / PA Images

A transfer that would suit all parties?

Providing that Araujo stays fit and in form, there is an inevitability about a permanent transfer being finalised.

If Liverpool can get Barcelona to lower their terms by any amount, pushing through a deal in January may be worthwhile.

While Araujo's availability for Barcelona in some seasons has been indifferent, he brings much-needed versatility and experience to the Liverpool backline when Virgil van Dijk has reached veteran status and Joe Gomez's future remains unclear.