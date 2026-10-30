Chelsea injury news: Maxence Lacroix 'fears' emerge despite Xabi Alonso comments

Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix may reportedly be sidelined with a hamstring injury for months, rather than weeks.

Towards the end of the first half against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, the France international needed to be withdrawn.

At the time, it was clear that he has sustained a hamstring issue, and manager Xabi Alonso suggested in a press conference on Friday that Lacroix could be in a position to return after the November international break.

However, as per sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Alonso's comments may not paint a true picture of Lacroix's injury.

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What are Chelsea's Lacroix fears?

A source is said to have told Jacobs that the centre-back has sustained a grade three hamstring tear.

Chelsea's medical staff are allegedly of the opinion that the former Crystal Palace star could be sidelined until 2027.

At the present time, Chelsea are yet to put a "definitive timescale" over the recovery period.

Lacroix's has made 13 starts and two substitute outings for Chelsea and France since the start of the season.

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Lacroix injury huge blow for Chelsea

Chelsea are not short of central-defensive options, with Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Jorrel Hato capable of playing there.

However, Chelsea specifically signed Lacroix for his physicality and height, and that will be missed should he be absent for two months.

Although there is the option of using Acheampong alongside Colwill and bringing Marco Palestra in at full-back, Alonso may not want to move Achemapong from a position where he has flourished in 2026-27.

There are also doubts over Wesley Fofana, whose decision-making and individual errors have cost Chelsea since the start of 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Alonso revealed on Friday that Aaron Anselmino will remain out of contention for the foreseeable future.