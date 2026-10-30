Chelsea vs. Man United: Cole Palmer "smart" enough to deliver positive response to Spurs red card

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has backed Cole Palmer to respond in a positive manner to his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Having been fortunate to avoid a straight red for a previous incident, the Blues star quickly picked up a second caution as his team lost 2-0 to one of their fierce rivals last weekend.

Palmer has since acknowledged his mistake, while Alonso has already spoken this week of the England international wanting to make amends.

However, the subject was a natural topic of conversation at the pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture with Manchester United on Saturday.

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Alonso calls for context over Palmer red card

Alonso admitted that he was eager for the situation 'not to be repeated' by the 24-year-old, who picked up the first red card of his career.

The Spaniard told reporters: "We have spoken, yes, about the game, about things that we can improve, for himself, but that's what we always do.

"No, I don't know how many red cards he's had. It's the first one? So we don't want that to be repeated.

"For him, himself, he's the first one. So we've been talking more about football, about what we need, because Cole is smart, he loves the game, he loves enjoying it, and that's the main topic that we've been talking about."

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Will Palmer start for Chelsea against Man United?

Despite losing in a penalty shootout, Chelsea produced an improved performance against Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.

While it is assumed that Palmer will earn an immediate recall, Alonso was given food for thought by the display at Anfield.

That said, the quick turnaround for Chelsea will work in Palmer's favour.

Alonso has also hinted that Estevao Willian will have to stay patient in his search for game time.