Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso reveals Blues blow amid Maxence Lacroix, Moises Caicedo Liverpool substitutions

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix faces an extended period on the sidelines through injury.

The Blues welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from Wednesday's disappointing EFL Cup exit to Liverpool.

While positives could be taken from the performance at Anfield, Chelsea missed a spot kick to win on penalties and saw two key players substituted.

Lacroix suffered a hamstring injury and was withdrawn shortly before half time, while Moises Caicedo was replaced midway through the second half.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Alonso acknowledged that Lacroix's issue was longer term than Caicedo's.

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Alonso delivers Chelsea injury update ahead of Man United game

Speaking to reporters on Lacroix, Alonso said: "Max, he picked up an injury, and we expect that he's not going to be ready before the international break. So he will be a few weeks out."

On Caicedo, he added: "No, no issue. He's okay for tomorrow."

As well as revealing that Pep Chavarria was available but Jorrel Hato remained absent, Alonso gave an update on Emiliano Martinez.

Despite the initial expectation that a fractured jaw would keep the Argentina international sidelined until after the international break, Alonso hinted that the veteran stopper may return against Sunderland next weekend.

The Spaniard said: "Yes, there is a chance. We need to still wait for next week, but let's see how things go. But there is a chance."

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Man United game Alonso's biggest as Chelsea manager

Having failed to score from open play against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the absence of Joao Pedro, Alonso will recognise that he must find solutions.

While Chelsea fans are not necessarily ready to turn on the Liverpool legend, the negative tactics versus Spurs did not sit well.

If Chelsea lose or drop points against a Man United side without a win in eight matches across competitions, the pressure will ramp up on Alonso.

At the same time, Chelsea will move into fourth position in the Premier League table if they can prevail on Saturday.