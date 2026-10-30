Team News: Man City vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fresh from their EFL Cup meeting on Wednesday, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion renew acquaintances at the Etihad Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens beat the Seagulls 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the fourth round last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Fernandez, Doku; Haaland

BRIGHTON

Out: Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Femi Azeez (thigh), Pascal Struijk (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Zadok Yohanna (knock)

Doubtful: Ferdi Kadioglu (hip), Cherma Andres (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas