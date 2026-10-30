Jack Grealish: Everton future in spotlight as David Moyes reacts to ‘breach of club discipline’

David Moyes has supported Everton’s decision to leave Jack Grealish out of the club’s EFL Cup victory over Newcastle United on Thursday.

The Toffees confirmed prior to kickoff that Grealish had been omitted from the matchday squad due to a disciplinary breach.

Sky Sports News have since reported that the 31-year-old winger did not feature ‘because he failed to show for a training session in the build-up to the cup tie’.

Grealish – on loan from Manchester City – missed Everton’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal last Saturday due to illness, but had started the previous three top-flight games.

Moyes was asked to clarify Grealish’s situation after Everton's 3-1 cup win over Newcastle, but the Toffees manager opted to remain tight-lipped on the winger’s absence.

Moyes 'supports' Everton's decision to drop Grealish

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"It's something I don't really want to speak too much about. It's a club decision, so I support the decision,” Moyes said at his post-match press conference.

"The club are the people you should go to if you're looking for more information."

Asked whether Grealish would be in contention for Monday's Premier League clash against Newcastle at St James' Park, Moyes said: "I'd never give any team news away."

Reporters were urged not to ask further questions on Grealish, but Moyes was keen to highlight Everton’s values and positive display after their fourth-round cup win over the Magpies.

“The one thing about Everton is that they have got real good values, all the players stand behind it and accept the values, on the pitch and off the pitch,” said the Scotsman.

“I think the players did a good job tonight, it is a small squad but we are doing our best to keep challenging.”

Everton have secured their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals where they will face League Two outfit Fleetwood Town – who beat Arsenal in the fourth round – in mid-December.

What next for Grealish? Is there a way back for him at Everton?

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Grealish joined Everton for a second season-long loan spell in the summer having fallen out of favour at Man City, where his reported £300,000-a-week contract expires in June 2027.

The winger became an instant favourite with Toffees fans when he first arrived at the club, earning the Premier League's Player of the Month award for August before a foot injury halted his momentum during the second half of the campaign.

Although Moyes has previously highlighted how much the player was loved at the club, the overall sentiment surrounding his future now appears to have taken a turn.

Grealish has failed to score or assist in any of his eight appearances for Everton so far this season and it remains unclear as to when, or if, he will return to the first-team fold.

At a time when Moyes is heavily reliant on every player in his small senior squad to step up following an inadequate summer recruitment drive, questions about whether Grealish's breach of club discipline will prove to be the final chapter of his Everton career have surfaced.

The January transfer window is not too far away and Everton may consider cutting the winger's loan short if his disciplinary and form issues show no signs of improving.