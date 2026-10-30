Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: William Osula, Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento, Matias Fernandez-Pardo latest

Newcastle United will face Everton for the second time in quick succession on Monday evening, with the two teams set to lock horns in the Premier League.

Everton beat Newcastle 3-1 in the EFL Cup on Thursday evening to progress to the quarter-finals, and the pair will now face off in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with the Toffees at St James' Park.

© Imago / IPS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Jaouen is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, and the goalkeeper is not expected to be available for selection until the start of December.

William Osula

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Osula twisted his ankle during the EFL Cup clash between the two teams on Thursday night, and the attacker is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Everton)

Miley was again absent against Everton in the EFL Cup due to a muscular issue, but the midfielder could be back in the squad for this match.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Everton)

Fernandez-Pardo again missed out against Everton in the EFL Cup due to illness, but a return in Monday's Premier League fixture is viewed as possible.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Livramento is currently recovering from a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the defender will be back on the field.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for this match.