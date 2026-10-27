Newcastle injury news: Fernandez-Pardo, Miley, Livramento update from Jaissle before Everton EFL Cup tie

Newcastle United head coach Mattias Jasisle has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Lewis Miley ahead of their EFL Cup tie against Everton on Thursday.

The Magpies travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 Premier League victory away against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Summer signing Fernandez-Pardo and academy graduate Miley were two notable absentees from the Newcastle squad, with the former dealing with illness and the latter nursing an unspecified muscle issue.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Newcastle’s fourth-round tie with Everton, Jaissle said: "These two players are still doubtful.

“Question marks on if they can make it [for Thursday night]. We need to see step-by-step over the next two days to decide if they're able to be in the squad or not.

"With both of them, we don't want to take any additional risk and, hopefully, they are getting back soon."

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Two Newcastle players who remain sidelined are full-back Tino Livramento and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen as they continue to recover from respective knee and hamstring injuries.

On Livramento, Jaissle said: "I don't want to put too much pressure on him but also the medical department. That is usually my approach when it comes to injuries.

"I can just assure you that I see him everyday with a great professionalism in his rehab, hard-working, so hopefully we have him back soon and that he is stable in his approach when he is joining us."

Jaissle to stick with “same approach” for Everton EFL Cup tie

Newcastle are now preparing for back-to-back games against Everton in the space of five days, with their EFL Cup tie followed by a Premier League clash at St James' Park next Monday.

Jassle has taken the EFL Cup seriously so far this season, naming strong lineups for victories over Championship duo West Bromwich Albion and Millwall in the previous two rounds, and he intends to stick with the “same approach” on Thursday, despite the club’s busy fixture schedule.

"Due to the history for the club in that competition, I have the same approach - to play with the best possible lineup,” said Jaissle.

"We are getting huge support again in an away match. It is really special, during the week, that will we have 8,000 fans with us, taking the journey to support us.

"It shows the importance about that competition and we will also be aligned with that and go all in. The fans have huge expectations and they have that taste now with winning the competition."

Newcastle – EFL Cup winners in 2025 – have won just one of their last six meetings with Everton in all competitions (D2 L3), but that solitary triumph came on Merseyside where they eased to a 4-1 Premier League win in November last season.