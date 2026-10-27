Crystal Palace injury news: Latest on 'struggling' star as Pierre Sage delivers triple update before Fulham EFL Cup tie

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage has delivered a fresh update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Sage finds himself under intense pressure to keep his job following a disappointing start to the new season, with only four wins posted in 12 games across all competitions since his appointment in June.

A ‘crucial’ decision is said to have been made on the Frenchman’s immediate future at Selhurst Park following last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League, leaving the Eagles 17th in the table.

Sage has not been helped by the absence of key players at different stages throughout this season, with captain Dean Henderson, last season’s top scorer Ismaila Sarr and striker Jorgen Strand Larsen all missing the defeat to Newcastle.

First-choice goalkeeper Henderson has missed each of Palace’s last nine matches across all tournaments with an ankle injury.

However, when providing an update on Henderson’s fitness at a pre-match press conference, Sage told reporters: “I think he will play on Wednesday.”

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Sarr 'struggling' as Sage issues Strand Larsen update

A late call is set to be made on Strand Larsen’s availability, with the striker nursing an ankle problem, but there is more concern around Sarr’s groin injury.

“We will see on Wednesday for Strand Larsen, because he received, as you saw, a tackle [against Besiktaș], and his ankle twisted.

“For Ismaila Sarr, it's difficult, because his groin is really making him struggle. He was able to play 15-30 minutes. We tried to push more in Lyon. He played 60, but it's really difficult for him, and I think you saw in his performance, he ran less, especially with high-speed runs.

“We spoke together yesterday, and we took the decision to leave him out, because he needs treatment to come and help the team with 100% of his capacity.”

Meanwhile, Chadi Riad (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Quinten Timber (thigh) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

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Sage confirms rotation for Fulham vs. Palace EFL Cup tie

Asked whether he will consider rotating his team against Fulham amid a busy run of fixtures, Sage said: “We have to deal with that, because we need to do some rotations. A lot of players play a lot of minutes in a row, and now we have to let them recover.

“But you know, in a week, with a game on Sunday, a game on Saturday, and with a game on Wednesday… it’s a big session.

“And I had the experience [when managing] Lyon, especially when we play in the Europa League, when you let too many players recover on the game during the week, they lose their rhythm.

“That's why, for some of them, they need recovery, but others need to play to have the rhythm for Saturday in Tottenham. It depends on their profile.”

Palace travel to Craven Cottage this week having already beaten Fulham away from home this season, securing a 3-2 Premier League victory in September.