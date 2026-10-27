Michael Carrick stays: Ex-Man United captain Gary Neville reacts to 'surprising' call

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has said that he is "surprised" but "happy" Michael Carrick has been kept on as Red Devils head coach.

Carrick had been expected to lose his job at Old Trafford off the back of the team's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

However, the decision has been made for the Englishman to be given more time. As a result, Carrick will be in charge for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with the role at Old Trafford, and all three are available for an immediate start.

However, it is understood that Man United chiefs were not convinced by any of the trio, which led to Carrick being kept in the position.

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Carrick stays: Neville "happy" but "surprised" with Man United call

It is believed that the reaction of the club's fans towards Carrick on Sunday also played a key role in the Englishman remaining at the helm.

The Man United supporters backed Carrick before, during and after the Bournemouth clash, instead focusing their anger on the players and club chiefs.

Neville has now delivered his immediate reaction on the surprising turn of events.

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Carrick will lead Man United into Saturday's game at Chelsea

"I'm happy. I'm surprised but I'm happy because I was absolutely certain what I witnessed on Sunday would be the end of Michael," Neville told Sky Sports News.

"It looked like when he was walking around at the end on his own, with his players behind him, that it was a goodbye lap.

"He was waving to the fans in an almost apologetic manner but also as a goodbye. I am surprised that ultimately still in a job, but I'm happy with it because it was very difficult on Sunday.

"How it's going to go over the next couple of weeks, I have no idea. I hope he can get those players playing for him because they haven't played for him in the last few weeks."

Carrick will speak to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.