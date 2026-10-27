Chelsea vs. Man United: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick faces three key decisions for Stamford Bridge showdown

Manchester United chiefs have allegedly made the decision to retain Michael Carrick as head coach, with the Englishman set to lead the Red Devils against Chelsea on Saturday.

Back-to-back defeats to Como and Bournemouth had increased the pressure on Carrick, and it was expected that the 45-year-old would be relived of his duties this week.

However, the club have reportedly made the decision to give Carrick more time to turn the season around.

There will be major pressure on the 20-time English champions to deliver a performance and indeed a result at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three major decisions facing Carrick ahead of the contest with Xabi Alonso's team.

Will Man United captain Fernandes be recalled against Chelsea?

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Fernandes was critical of Carrick's tactics after the 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, and that led to the Portugal international being an unused substitute against Bournemouth.

The club captain was fit and available against the Cherries, but the decision was made for him to stay on the bench; Carrick now faces a major call when it comes to the 32-year-old.

Fernandes is Man United's most talented player, and their chances of picking up a positive result against Chelsea would certainly be boosted if he were on the pitch.

However, Fernandes has been short of his best this season, and his attitude both during and after the Como match was not that of a Man United captain.

It would be some call from Carrick to name Fernandes on the bench once again, especially given Youri Tielemans' struggles in the number 10 spot, but it is by no means guaranteed that the ex-Sporting Lisbon youngster comes back into the side on Saturday.

Will Martinez return to the Man United defence in London?

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Man United are a team that do not keep clean sheets; only one has arrived all season, back in September against a disappointing Sabah team in the Champions League.

There is nothing to suggest that a clean sheet will be secured at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but Carrick must decide whether Lisandro Martinez earns a recall at the back.

Martinez featured off the bench against Bournemouth after recovering from a thigh problem that he suffered in the recent Champions League clash with Como.

The Argentina international, who recently criticised the Man United board, has been far from his best this season, but he is a stronger option than Ayden Heaven, who again struggled against Bournemouth.

Luke Shaw's ongoing absence is far from ideal, with Diogo Dalot likely to feature at left-back on Saturday, while Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro could also make up the back four.

Yoro found it difficult against Bournemouth, but his back-post defending has been impressive of note, and Man United will need more of the same this weekend.

Will Man United attacker Cunha be given the chance to ignite season?

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It has not happened for Cunha thus far this season, and it has been a frustrating few weeks for the Brazil international, who has been in and out of the team.

Cunha came off the bench against Bournemouth, but it proved to be another frustrating afternoon for the 27-year-old, who needs to be given the chance to play his way into form.

The forward actually has four goal contributions in eight Premier League matches this season, and he scored an excellent goal for Man United at Stamford Bridge last term.

Cunha is a better option than Mason Mount, and his presence down the left should allow Amad Diallo to play off the right and Bryan Mbeumo to go through the middle.

The Brazilian has five career goals against Chelsea in seven Premier League appearances, and Carrick now needs to decide whether this is the perfect chance for the attacker to finally ignite his season.