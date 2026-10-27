Ballon d'Or winners by club: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man United

Harry Kane secured the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening in London, with the Bayern Munich and England striker recognised for his excellent 2025-26 season.

The 33-year-old held off competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim the prize, and in doing so, he became the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen (2001).

Kane has joined an exclusive list of players to have won the Ballon d'Or.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the Ballon d'Or winners by club, analysing the most successful teams when it comes to the main prize.

Ballon d’Or Winners by Club Sort: Most wins Fewest wins A–Z Filter clubs Select clubs to show — tap a highlighted club to deselect. All clubs appear when none are selected. Ajax Barcelona Bayern Munich Benfica Blackpool Borussia Dortmund Borussia Monchengladbach Dukla Prague Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Moscow Ferencvaros Hamburger SV Inter Miami Inter Milan Juventus Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Marseille AC Milan Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Ballon d'Or wins by club, 1956 to 2026. Club, winners (surname and year), total wins. Club Winners Wins Ajax Cruyff (71) 1 Barcelona Suarez (60), Cruyff (73,74), Stoichkov (94), Rivaldo (99), Ronaldinho (05), Messi (09,10,11,12,15,19) 12 Bayern Munich Muller (70), Beckenbauer (72,76), Rummenigge (80,81), Kane (26) 6 Benfica Eusebio (65) 1 Blackpool Matthews (56) 1 Borussia Dortmund Sammer (96) 1 Borussia Monchengladbach Simonsen (77) 1 Dukla Prague Masopust (62) 1 Dynamo Kyiv Blokhin (75), Belanov (86) 2 Dynamo Moscow Yashin (63) 1 Ferencvaros Albert (67) 1 Hamburger SV Keegan (78,79) 2 Inter Miami Messi (23) 1 Inter Milan Matthaus (90), Ronaldo (97) 2 Juventus Sivori (61), Rossi (82), Platini (83,84,85), Baggio (93), Zidane (98), Nedved (03) 8 Liverpool Owen (01) 1 Manchester City Rodri (24) 1 Manchester United Law (64), Charlton (66), Best (68), C. Ronaldo (08) 4 Marseille Papin (91) 1 AC Milan Rivera (69), Gullit (87), Van Basten (88,89,92), Weah (95), Shevchenko (04), Kaka (07) 8 Paris Saint-Germain Messi (21), Dembele (25) 2 Real Madrid Di Stefano (57,59), Kopa (58), Figo (00), Ronaldo (02), Cannavaro (06), C. Ronaldo (13,14,16,17), Modric (18), Benzema (22) 12

Ballon d'Or winners by club: The most successful teams analysed

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Real Madrid and Barcelona are at the top of the list with 12 each when it comes to the Ballon d'Or winners by club.

Real Madrid have had eight players to win the main prize, while Barcelona have had six, with the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominating the Ballon d'Or.

Messi has incredibly won the accolade on eight occasions - six while at Barcelona - while Ronaldo is second with five, with four of those successes coming at Real Madrid.

Alfredo Di Stefano won the Ballon d'Or twice while at Real Madrid in 1957 and 1959, while Raymond Kopa (1958), Luis Figo (2000), Ronaldo (2002), Fabio Canavarro (2006), Luka Modric (2018) and Karim Benzema (2022) are added to Cristiano Ronaldo's four to take Los Blancos to 12 when it comes to successes.

© Iconsport / Sportfile

As for Barcelona, Luis Suarez was the first player to win the award while turning out for the Catalan side back in 1960, while Johan Cruyff won it twice (1973, 1974).

There was then a 20-year wait for a Barcelona player to win it again, with Hristo Stoichkov securing the main prize in 1994.

Rivaldo (1999) and Ronaldinho (2005) are added to Messi's six at Barcelona to take the La Liga giants onto 12 wins in the Ballon d'Or.

Juventus and AC Milan are then joint-second in the list with eight wins from six players, while Bayern Munich are next with six triumphs, including the success for Kane on Monday night.

Manchester United are next with four triumphs; Denis Law was the first of those to secure the trophy while with the Red Devils back in 1964.

Bobby Charlton claimed the prize in 1966, George Best in 1968, then Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 following an extraordinary 2007-08 campaign for the Manchester giants.