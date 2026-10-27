Michael Carrick Man United future: Aston Villa boss Unai Emery sends clear message amid Old Trafford speculation

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has given every indication that he has no interest in becoming the next Manchester United manager.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth has left Michael Carrick on the brink of being removed from his role at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann - most recently of Newcastle United and Germany - are viewed as the top two contenders to replace the Englishman.

However, a report emerged on Monday which claimed that Emery was the 'dream target' of the United board.

When attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, the Spaniard heavily hinted that he would reject any approach from the Red Devils.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery sends message to Man United

Emery attended the awards evening, which saw Harry Kane win the Ballon d'Or, in a suit which had the Aston Villa crest sewn into it.

Not only did that showcase his commitment to Villa, Emery also spoke to the media before the event.

In an interview with DAZN, Emery said: "Grateful of all the clubs, coaches and players I have worked with, and now especially Aston Villa, because Aston Villa is where I am feeling so, so comfortable and improving in my career as a coach."

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Why Emery will not be next Man United manager

If those two direct hints from Emery were not enough, the 54-year-old is on a contract at Villa until 2029.

Man United are neither not in the position, or are choosing not, to spend money on appointing a new manager when they would also have to pay up the rest of Carrick's and his backroom staff's contracts.

Even with Howe and Nagelsmann having a different profile to each other, they are more likely to be approached by United officials due to their availability.

Meanwhile, Emery is due to take Villa to face Man United at Old Trafford on November 8.