Aston Villa transfer news: Bayern Munich take new Johan Manzambi 'stance' amid strong form

Aston Villa reportedly receive a boost in their efforts to retain the services of Johan Manzambi.

The 21-year-old passed a fitness test to help Villa record a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Manzambi, a summer signing from Freiburg, has proven to be a revelation with three goals and three assists from his seven appearances.

However, the Switzerland international starring in Unai Emery's team has made it increasingly difficult for the Premier League club to keep him in the long term.

Bayern Munich are one of the clubs who have been linked with an approach for the playmaker.

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Aston Villa handed Manzambi boost

Nevertheless, according to Sky Deutschland, the Bundesliga champions have no plans to move for a former prospect in Germany's top flight.

Not only does the report claim that there is 'no truth' in recent speculation, it is suggested that Bayern would not be able to afford Manzambi in 2027.

With Villa having committed to a deal just short of £60m, they would naturally want to generate a profit should any team up their interest in the player.

Meanwhile, Manzambi has a contract at Villa Park until the end of 2030-31.

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Is Manzambi speculation pointless?

While Aston Villa have recently cashed in on star players for profit, that does not necessarily mean that every current member of their squad has a price-tag.

Villa chiefs may have given certain guarantees to Emery that their long-term intention is to build a formidable squad, one which Manzambi is part of.

The player himself is also unlikely to jump at the chance to return to Germany so soon after arriving in England.

He also remains with just 65 appearances to his name as a professional, with it making more sense to develop under Emery than put a starting role in doubt at a European giant.