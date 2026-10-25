Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth: Matteo Ruggeri, Aaron Wan Bissaka latest

Aston Villa travel to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night to face Bournemouth in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Unai Emery's side head into the tie on the back of Saturday's 2-1 victory over Manchester City, which secured their first home league win of the 2026-27 season and lifted them to ninth in the Premier League table.

Villa are currently on a four-match winning streak across all competitions, having beaten Fenerbahce and Viking in the Champions League, either side of a league victory over Newcastle United, while they booked their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 win over Coventry City on September 16.

Last time out, Johan Manzambi returned from a brief spell on the sidelines, although several other players remain unavailable, and here, Sports Mole rounds up Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's trip to Bournemouth, who secured a 3-0 victory at Manchester United on Sunday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Amadou Onana is still working his way back from the ACL rupture he suffered while on World Cup duty with Belgium, and although Emery has spoken of positive progress, no return date has been set for the midfielder.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Matteo Ruggeri is facing more than a month on the sidelines with a thigh problem, so the left-back remains unavailable for this encounter, having missed each of the last four outings across all competitions.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 16 (vs. Sunderland)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka pulled up in the second half of the win at Newcastle United on October 17, and Emery has since said he expects the full-back to be out for three to four weeks.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 28 (vs. Bournemouth)

Modou Keba Cisse is still waiting to make his Villa debut after a groin problem, but the young defender is back in team training and could be considered for a place in the matchday squad.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Aston Villa have no players suspended for this match.