Preview: FC Koln vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

FC Koln welcome Union Berlin to the RheinEnergieSTADION on Tuesday evening for a DFB-Pokal second-round tie, with both sides looking to secure a place in the last 16.

Tuesday's knockout encounter is the first of two meetings between these sides in the space of five days, with the teams due to meet again in the Bundesliga in Berlin next Sunday, and Rene Wagner's side will be looking to make home advantage count after being held to a goalless draw by Schalke on Saturday, while the visitors arrive following a 1-1 draw away to Augsburg.

Match preview

Koln will be frustrated by their inability to turn possession and attacking pressure into goals against Schalke, with Isak Johannesson having an effort ruled out for offside, while Said El Mala was unable to convert another opportunity during a first half in which the hosts struggled to find the necessary precision.

The result means the hosts have won just one of their last six league matches, losing three and drawing two, and are now winless in their last two outings (D1, L1), leaving Wagner needing a more decisive display in a competition where one poor spell can bring a team's campaign to an end.

The Billy Goats will have the advantage of playing at home, where their supporters can help generate the intensity needed to unsettle Union's defence, and they are unbeaten at the RheinEnergieSTADION this season, having recorded two wins and two draws.

Koln reached this stage by beating lower-division side Wurzburger Kickers 2-1 in the previous round, coming from behind after conceding in the first half before Johannesson's brace after the break turned the tie around.

They reached the quarter-finals of this competition in 2024-25, their best run since the 2009-10 campaign, when they also reached the last eight, and Wagner's side will now hope to make another push towards the latter stages.

© Iconsport / Beautiful Sports International, BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency, Alamy

Union will be determined to spoil those ambitions as they look to match their last-16 appearance from last season, with recent results suggesting that they are becoming increasingly difficult to beat.

Mauro Lustrinelli’s side held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw before sharing the points with Augsburg, despite Felix Uduokhai's red card forcing them to reorganise early, and they remained competitive before responding to Han-Noah Massengo's opener.

Janik Haberer scored Union's equaliser in the 74th minute, rewarding a determined recovery after the dismissal and securing back-to-back draws following a 1-0 victory over Elversberg, leaving them unbeaten in three consecutive matches (W1, D2).

The last meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in May, and Union are unbeaten in their last two encounters with Koln, having won 1-0 at this ground in the meeting before that draw.

The Iron Ones have also enjoyed recent trips to this stadium, winning two of their last three visits, while they have lost just one of their last seven matches against Koln, recording four wins and two draws in that sequence.

FC Koln DFB-Pokal form:

FC Koln form (all competitions):

Union Berlin DFB-Pokal form:

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Koln remain without Timo Hubers, Thijs Dallinga, Ellyes Skhiri and Rav van den Berg, who are all recovering from injuries.

Dallinga faces a lengthy absence after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, while Hubers has been recovering from a knee problem and Skhiri is dealing with an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out for an extended period.

Ragnar Ache has resumed partial training following a muscle injury and could be considered if he makes sufficient progress before kick-off, while Alessio Castro-Montes has also been managing a muscle problem.

Union have Stanley Nsoki, Josip Juranovic and Andrej Ilic unavailable through injury, although their conditions are expected to be reassessed before the cup tie.

Uduokhai was sent off against Augsburg and is set to miss Tuesday's cup match as a consequence of that dismissal.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Sosa; Kraub, Johannesson; Maina, Moore, El Mala; Bulter

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Haberer, van den Bosch, Querfeld, Rothe; Aebischer, Khedira, Schafer; Jeong, Skarke, Burcu

We say: FC Koln 0-1 Union Berlin

Koln have home advantage, but Union's recent form and strong record at this ground suggest that the visitors can edge a closely contested tie and advance to the next round.

The hosts may create enough opportunities to threaten, but Union's recent defensive performances indicate that they can keep Koln at bay and find a way to secure victory.



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