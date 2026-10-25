Preview: Elversberg vs SV Darmstadt 98 - prediction, team news, lineups

Bundesliga club Elversberg will welcome second-tier SV Darmstadt 98 to the Ursapharm-Arena an der Kaiserlinde for Tuesday's DFB-Pokal second-round clash.

The hosts saw off MSV Duisburg in the first round, while Florian Kohfeldt's side edged out Carl Zeiss Jena.

Match preview

Elversberg's 3-1 win over Duisburg in the Pokal first round proved to be the start of a three-game winning run in all competitons.

Vincent Wagner's recorded victories over Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach as the club made a flying start to their first-ever Bundesliga campaign.

However, they have experienced something of a reality check in recent times, having lost four of their last five matches in the Bundesliga (D1, L1), including defeats in two of their previous three outings.

After losing 1-0 away to Union Berlin in their first game back from the international break, Elversberg pulled off an impressive 4-3 victory in their home clash with Augsburg, only to be quickly stopped in their tracks by Saturday's 4-0 loss against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Elversberg can still be pleased with their current placing in eighth spot in the Bundesliga table, as they now turn their focus to Tuesday's cup tie, with the hosts bidding to reach the third round for the very first time.

While they are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Darmstadt (W2, D2), there was no winner in either of the two meetings between the clubs in the 2025-26 2.Bundesliga, as they played out a goalless affair at the Ursapharm-Arena and a 3-3 draw at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor in April.

© Imago / Eibner

Darmstadt, meanwhile, started their DFB-Pokal campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory over fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena in August.

Since that tie, Darmstadt have made a disappointing start to the 2.Bundesliga season, having recorded two wins, two draws and five defeats in nine games.

Florian Kohfeldt's side returned from the international window with a 3-1 win over Energie Cottbus, but the goals have dried up in their last two league outings, which saw them fall a heavy 4-0 away defeat against Karlsruher before they played out a goalless draw at home to St. Pauli.

As a result of their poor form, Darmstadt are languishing at the foot of the 2.Bundesliga table, although they are at least level on points with the five teams above them and are just three points adrift of the top half due to the competitive nature of the league.

With the focus now on Tuesday's cup tie, Darmstadt's hopes of progression may be tempered by the fact they have lost their last three away games by a combined 12-1 scoreline.

They are aiming to record their first competitive victory over Elversberg since running out 3-0 winners in a third division clash in December 2013.

Elversberg DFB-Pokal form:

Elversberg form (all competitions):

SV Darmstadt 98 DFB-Pokal form:

SV Darmstadt 98 form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Elversberg defender Jan Gyamerah is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Saturday's defeat to Leipzig.

Tom Zimmerschied remains sidelined with an ankle issue, while Noah Darvich is at risk of missing a second straight game with the injury he sustained in Elversberg's most recent home outing against Augsburg.

Wagner may use the cup tie as an opportunity to make a few changes to his side, with Lucas Sirch, Cole Campbell, Francis Onyeka and Noel Futkeu among those in contention to feature.

As for the visitors. they remain without the services of Merveille Papela, Fabian Nurnberger and Luca Marseiler due to injury.

Winger Yosuke Furukawa and midfielder Carlo Sickinger are also doubts after missing the last two and three matches, respectively.

Nicolas Verkooijen and Lee Ho-jae could come into Kohfeldt's thinking if he opts to freshen up his side for the cup tie.

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Sirch, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Campbell; Futkeu

SV Darmstadt 98 possible starting lineup:

Schuhen; Mikelbrencis, Pfeiffer, Luhrs, Petretta; Verkooijen, Klefisch, Akiyama, Weisshaupt; Lee, Smit

We say: Elversberg 3-1 SV Darmstadt 98

Elversberg have won two of their three home games this season, and considering Darmstadt have lost three consecutive away matches, we think the top-flight hosts will record a relatively comfortable victory to advance to the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.