Germany squad: Five players to watch under Jurgen Klopp this month including 17-year-old wunderkind

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has drastically trimmed his squad ahead of two crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands during the November international break.

Facing a must-win double-header, Die Mannschaft are in danger of failing to qualify for the quarter-finals as they currently sit third in League A Group C, three points behind both of their upcoming opponents.

Germany will first travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Friday, before returning home to host the Netherlands in a blockbuster clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin next Monday.

From history-making teenage playmakers to reborn Bundesliga stars and Premier League luminaries, Klopp's 24-man squad is a fascinating blend of elite experience and explosive youth.

These two crunch matches present the ultimate stage for several international hopefuls to cement their place under Klopp, and here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at five Germany players to watch out for during this month's international break.

Wael Mohya (Borussia Monchengladbach)

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The surprise inclusion to Klopp’s latest squad is Borussia Monchengladbach’s wunderkind Wael Mohya, who has earned his first-ever senior call-up for Germany ahead of his 18th birthday next month.

The 2008 Mettmann-born starlet, who is of Moroccan descent through his parents, broke into Monchengladbach’s senior team midway through last season and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer against Bayern Munich in March of this year.

He has since been linked with the likes of Bayern and Liverpool in recent months, having developed into an increasingly influential figure under head coach Alexander Blessin this term, featuring in all nine Bundesliga games as well as two DFB-Pokal matches.

Mohya became the fourth youngest-player in Bundesliga history to score in back-to-back matches last month, contributing with a goal and an assist in a standout display in a 3-2 victory over Stuttgart – Monchengladbach’s only league win of the season to date.

The dynamic teenage attacker, comfortable operating centrally and as a winger on either flank, is blessed with superb close control and an innate ability to operate comfortably with both feet, offering Klopp a highly creative, versatile midfield weapon.

Mohya, who has received eight Germany youth caps between Under-16 and Under-21 level, is undeniably one to watch this month as he bids to become the third-youngest senior international in German history and bring his fearless club form onto the Nations League stage.

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An explosive start to the 2026-27 campaign by striker Niclas Fullkrug has been rewarded with a return to the Germany national team squad for the first time since September 2025.

The veteran marksman endured difficult spells at both West Ham United and AC Milan, but he is enjoying a remarkable revival on loan at Werder Bremen, where he began his career 15 years ago.

At the age of 33, Fullkrug has proven that age is just a number by plundering a ruthless nine goals in as many Bundesliga appearances so far this season, firing him to the top of the division’s scoring charts and already five clear of Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane.

Fullkrug’s lethal aerial presence and old-school, back-to-goal physical profile offer Germany a genuine focal point with qualities that differ to both Kai Havertz and Younes Ebnoutalib who will also battle for the No.9 role under Klopp.

If Germany are to breach the backlines of Serbia and the Netherlands this month, Fullkrug's predatory instincts inside the penalty area could be paramount should he be selected to lead the line.

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Having made his senior international debut under Klopp during the previous window, Koln’s crown jewel has done more than enough to maintain his place in this refined 24-man squad.

The highly-rated 20-year-old winger has seamlessly transitioned his dominant youth form into the Bundesliga, contributing to 18 goals (13 goals, five assists) in 34 top-flight matches last season to help Koln avoid relegation.

This term, El Mala has found the net five times in 10 appearances in all competitions, including a late consolation strike against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, and his strong performances continue to be monitored by a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Boasting rare physical traits for a wide player at 6ft 2in, El Mala pairs raw explosive pace with clinical goalscoring instincts, and his ability to drive vertically at opposing full-backs provides a unique dynamic to a German attack that has typically favoured shorter, intricate passing combinations.

With Klopp eager to establish a permanent threat on the flanks, El Mala represents a intriguing tactical alternative for this month's double-header while the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Chris Fuhrich, Jamie Leweling and Kevin Schade all watch on from afar.

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Having initially been left out of Klopp’s squad, Ridle Baku has received a late call-up to the Germany set-up after Waldemar Anton was forced to withdraw over the weekend due to injury.

The right-back has played 12 times for a Leipzig side who sit fourth in the Bundesliga table and has chipped in with three goals, with his qualities on full display in a narrow Champions League defeat to Man City last week in which he fired home a second-half equaliser.

The 28-year-old right-back has not featured for the national team since earning his eighth cap in November last year, but this window offers a massive opportunity for him to revitalise his international career.

Baku will face stern competition for starts at right-back from Freiburg's Philipp Treu who was preferred for the previous international window and made a notable impression during his maiden Germany outing.

However, having two strong right-back options battling it out against each other would enable Klopp to continue with captain Joshua Kimmich as a central midfielder, where his tactical intelligence and elite passing range can orchestrate the play.

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In the absence of injured star Jamal Musiala, Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz carries the creative burden for Klopp’s Germany side and will hope to transfer his recent form at club level onto the international stage.

Wirtz has previously come under fire for failing to make the desired impact at Liverpool, but he ranks joint-second for chances created in the Premier League so far this season (22) and has contributed to four goals in his last four top-flight appearances.

After setting up goals in wins over Brighton and Brentford, Wirtz scored and assisted in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace last weekend, helping Andoni Iraola’s side climb back into the top four.

At 23 years of age, Wirtz is in fact one of the more experienced players in Klopp’s squad, as his 48 international caps is only bettered by three players (Kimmich, Havertz and Jonathan Tah).

Having captained Germany in their last Nations League match, Wirtz will be tasked with orchestrating the offensive tempo from the number 10 role as the battle for knockout qualification reaches a boiling point.

He will aim to replicate his man-of-the-match display in last month's 2-0 win over Serbia in which he scored and assisted.