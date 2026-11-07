Jurgen Klopp calls up Bayern Munich target Wael Mohya

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has handed a surprise Germany call-up to a 17-year-old Bundesliga prospect who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, with his club facing a difficult battle to secure his long-term future.

Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Wael Mohya has been included in Germany's 24-man squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands, earning his first senior international call-up following an impressive breakthrough at club level.

The teenager's emergence has been one of the few positives in a troubled campaign for Gladbach, who suffered another setback on Friday evening with a 3-1 defeat away to Hamburg.

That result has increased the pressure on Alexander Blessin's side, while Mohya's growing reputation is already attracting attention from several of Germany's leading clubs.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Bayern are monitoring the youngster alongside Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, with Gladbach attempting to negotiate improved contractual terms.

Jurgen Klopp explains surprise Wael Mohya selection

Mohya's inclusion represents one of the most eye-catching decisions in Klopp's latest Germany squad, particularly given the attacking midfielder's limited experience at senior level.

The 17-year-old has progressed rapidly since becoming Borussia Monchengladbach's youngest-ever competitive debutant in October 2025, when he appeared against Karlsruher SC in the DFB-Pokal.

He subsequently made 17 senior appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Mohya has taken another step forward this season, establishing himself as a regular option under Blessin and producing some of Gladbach's most encouraging attacking performances.

His most notable contribution came on October 23, when he scored once and assisted another goal in a 3-2 victory over Stuttgart, securing Gladbach's first Bundesliga win of the campaign.

The youngster has registered two league goals and one assist this term, operating primarily from the left flank while using his close control and acceleration to move into central attacking positions.

He also became the fourth-youngest player in Bundesliga history to score in consecutive matches, having found the net against Hoffenheim and Stuttgart.

Klopp has now rewarded that progress with an opportunity to impress at international level.

Speaking about Mohya's selection, the Germany manager explained that the teenager's ability to compete regularly in the Bundesliga had already made him stand out.

"There aren't many 17-year-olds playing in the Bundesliga. That alone is an outstanding achievement. But he's doing well, too," Klopp said, as reported by Sport1.

The former Liverpool boss also stressed the importance of handling young players carefully rather than making premature promises about their international futures.

Klopp revealed that he had already held three conversations with Mohya and was particularly impressed by his confidence and maturity.

The German coach intends to assess the youngster in training during the international break, although his presence in the squad does not guarantee a debut.

Mohya could make his first senior appearance when Germany visit Serbia on November 13 or host the Netherlands three days later.

The call-up also represents an important development for a player of Moroccan descent who has previously represented Germany at youth level.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Bayern Munich interest adds to Borussia Monchengladbach's problems

Mohya's international recognition comes at an awkward time for Gladbach, who are facing uncertainty over the future of one of their most promising academy graduates.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Leverkusen and Leipzig are all keeping a close eye on his progress.

The teenager remains under contract at Borussia-Park until June 2028, but Gladbach have already opened discussions over an improved agreement in an attempt to strengthen their position.

Reports suggest that the club are prepared to offer Mohya an annual salary package worth approximately €2m (£1.75m), potentially doubling his current earnings.

A release clause could also become part of the negotiations, although no agreement has been announced.

Crucially, Sky reports that Gladbach's chances of retaining the youngster may depend on their ability to preserve their Bundesliga status.

A January departure is currently considered unlikely, but the situation could change considerably when the summer transfer window opens.

Sporting director Rouven Schroder has acknowledged that keeping talented young players indefinitely is unrealistic, while maintaining that the club enjoys a positive relationship with Mohya and his representatives.

"We are in contact with him, his parents and his agency," Schroder explained during an appearance on Doppelpass.

"Wael feels completely at home here."

Nevertheless, the sporting director also admitted that Mohya would not necessarily spend his entire career at Gladbach, recognising the financial realities facing clubs developing highly sought-after talent.

The youngster has strong personal connections to Borussia, having joined the academy as a child and grown up approximately 25 minutes from the club's stadium.

That relationship could prove important during contract negotiations, particularly with several Bundesliga rivals monitoring developments.

However, Gladbach's immediate problems remain on the pitch.

Friday's defeat at Hamburg saw the visitors reduced to 10 men shortly after half time, before conceding twice in the second period.

Mohya completed the match and nearly scored in the closing stages, curling an effort narrowly wide of the top corner.

For now, the midfielder's priority is an opportunity to impress Klopp on international duty.

Whether Gladbach can build a competitive enough team around him to secure his longer-term future remains a significant question ahead of next summer.