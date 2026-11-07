Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford opens up on "horrendous" Man City playing situation

Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford has revealed it was a "horrendous feeling" not to play regularly for Manchester City last term.

The 27-year-old worked his way through the Man City academy system before spending time out on loan with Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

Trafford eventually completed a permanent move to Burnley, where he impressed during his two-year spell to earn him a return to Manchester City last summer.

However, his hopes of being Man City's first-choice goalkeeper were dashed when Gianluigi Donnarumma joined the club on the final day of the summer transfer window.

As a result, Trafford did not make a single Premier League appearance from the end of August until he was handed the chance to start the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

Trafford's Man City return ultimately lasted just one season as his desire to enjoy regular playing time saw him complete a move to Leeds United in the summer.

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Trafford makes "horrendous" admission over Man City playing situation

The 24-year-old has now opened up on the "horrendous feeling" he got from not playing regularly under Pep Guardiola last time.

"What a horrendous, horrendous feeling. Not playing," Trafford told BBC Sport. "You are ringing a lot of people and just venting. Like most people, you have a [bad] day at work and you ring someone up.

"I ring my dad, I ring my mum, I ring my missus, I ring my mates. I like ringing my mates and we can just have a good talk about it all. It's quite funny.

"I had to play regularly this season for my own mental wellbeing. You just lose yourself not playing.

"Maybe I'm different, I don't know, but the feeling of not playing every week, it felt horrendous.

"I just had to play every week this season for that mental feel-good and to keep progressing with my career and edging me closer to achieving the dreams I want to achieve."

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Trafford still "thankful" for Man City return

Trafford at least managed to help Man City win the EFL Cup and FA Cup in Guardiola's final season at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international recorded four shutouts in six EFL Cup games and three clean sheets in six FA Cup matches.

"Unfortunately, we didn't win all four trophies. It didn't go how I expected it to go, but it happens," Trafford added.

"In the moment, I just tried to make the best of it as I could. Looking back, I don't think it was a disappointing season in the end because I learned so much, I improved so much and I won two trophies in one year.

"There were moments when I was very down, regretting things and feeling disappointed, but looking back, I'm very thankful for the experience. What an incredible year."

Trafford has since got his wish of being a Premier League number one, having recorded three clean sheets in Leeds' nine top-flight games this term.

The Man City academy product will feature in the lunchtime kickoff against Tottenham Hotspur before he links up with Thomas Tuchel's England squad, where he is continuing to compete with Jordan Pickford for the number one spot.