Premier League injury, suspension list for gameweek 10: Moises Caicedo, Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch

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Premier League injury, suspension list: Every out and doubt for GW10
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The 2026-27 Premier League season hits double figures this weekend with the 10th gameweek of the campaign, one in which Arsenal can temporarily go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners welcome Hull City to the Emirates Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, a couple of hours before closest challengers Manchester City tackle Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Before any of that, though, Everton and Coventry City get the gameweek up and running in Friday night's kickoff, while the early Saturday action pits Leeds United against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Saturday's action also sees Fulham and Newcastle United square off at Craven Cottage, before an action-packed Sunday seeing 10 teams take to English fields.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa is the headline event - taking place at 4.30pm at Old Trafford - but there is a fascinating undercard on offer involving the Thursday night European contingent.

Indeed, Crystal Palace welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park, Sunderland will try to earn a third straight win over Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion can enhance their title credentials by besting Brentford, and Bournemouth make the trip to Ipswich Town.

Here, Sports Mole provides a complete injury and suspension list for Premier League gameweek 10; you can also filter by club to bring up just that team's outs and doubts!

Premier League Gameweek 10 – Injury & Suspension Tracker
Last updated: November 14, 2026 · All 20 clubs
Out Confirmed absent
Doubt Fitness concern / late test
Susp Suspended
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka (Quad) Out
Max Dowman Susp
Aston Villa
Amadou Onana (Knee) Out
Matteo Ruggeri (Hamstring) Out
Matty Cash Susp
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Hamstring) Doubt
Bournemouth
Alex Toth (Hamstring) Out
Julian Araujo (Thigh) Out
Juanlu Sanchez (Ankle) Out
Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee) Out
Alex Scott (Tendon) Doubt
Brentford
Antoni Milambo (Knee) Out
Fabio Carvalho (Knock) Out
Josh Dasilva (Hamstring) Out
Kaye Furo (Knee) Out
Rico Henry (Hip) Out
Brighton and Hove Albion
Evan Ferguson (Ankle) Out
Femi Azeez (Hamstring) Out
Stefanos Tzimas (Knee) Out
Zadok Yohanna (Unspecified) Out
Chelsea
Jamie Gittens (Ankle) Out
Joao Pedro (Quad) Out
Jorrel Hato (Unknown) Out
Maxence Lacroix (Hamstring) Out
Reece James (Knee) Out
Emiliano Martinez (Jaw) Doubt
Moises Caicedo (Discomfort) Doubt
Coventry City
Aurele Amenda (Calf) Out
Frank Onyeka (Groin) Doubt
Haji Wright (Quad) Out
Josh Eccles (Ankle) Out
Luke Woolfenden (Knee) Out
Bobby Thomas (Calf) Doubt
Crystal Palace
Chadi Riad (Knee) Out
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf) Out
Jean-Philippe Mateta Susp
Ismaila Sarr (Groin) Out
Everton
Jack Grealish (Disciplinary) Out
Jarrad Branthwaite (Fitness) Doubt
Fulham
Tom Cairney (Knee) Out
Hull City
Charlie Hughes (Groin) Out
Elliot Matazo (Knee) Out
Hidemasa Morita (Groin) Out
Ilyas Ansah (Back) Out
Matt Targett (Ankle) Out
Matt Crooks Susp
Jack Butland (Shoulder) Doubt
Ipswich Town
No confirmed absences reported
Leeds United
Mateo Joseph (Knee) Out
Anton Stach (Broken toe) Doubt
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Foot) Doubt
Noah Okafor (Adductor) Doubt
Liverpool
Conor Bradley (Knee) Out
Giovanni Leoni (Knee) Out
Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) Out
Jeremie Frimpong (Hamstring) Out
Ryan Gravenberch (Heel) Doubt
Manchester City
Antoine Semenyo (Knee) Out
Nico O'Reilly (Back) Doubt
Manchester United
Benjamin Sesko (Calf) Out
Carlos Baleba (Hamstring) Out
Luke Shaw (Unknown) Out
Manuel Ugarte (Knee) Out
Marcus Rashford (Hip) Out
Lisandro Martinez Susp
Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring) Doubt
Newcastle United
Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring) Out
Joelinton (Unknown) Out
Tino Livramento (Unknown) Out
Jacob Ramsey Susp
Lewis Miley (Muscle) Doubt
Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (Illness) Doubt
Nottingham Forest
Nicolas Dominguez (Muscle) Out
Nicolo Savona (Knee) Out
Dan Ndoye (Illness) Doubt
Igor Jesus (Calf) Doubt
Sunderland
Dan Ballard (Hamstring) Out
Habib Diarra (Muscle) Out
Romaine Mundle (Knee) Out
Omar Alderete Susp
Nordi Mukiele (Concussion) Doubt
Tottenham Hotspur
Lucas Bergvall (Knee) Out
Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle) Out
Savinho (Muscle) Out
Wilson Odobert (Knee) Out
Xavi Simons (Knee) Out
Sources: Premier League manager press conferences, November 12–14, 2026
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