Premier League injury, suspension list for gameweek 10: Moises Caicedo, Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch

The 2026-27 Premier League season hits double figures this weekend with the 10th gameweek of the campaign, one in which Arsenal can temporarily go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners welcome Hull City to the Emirates Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, a couple of hours before closest challengers Manchester City tackle Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Before any of that, though, Everton and Coventry City get the gameweek up and running in Friday night's kickoff, while the early Saturday action pits Leeds United against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Saturday's action also sees Fulham and Newcastle United square off at Craven Cottage, before an action-packed Sunday seeing 10 teams take to English fields.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa is the headline event - taking place at 4.30pm at Old Trafford - but there is a fascinating undercard on offer involving the Thursday night European contingent.

Indeed, Crystal Palace welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park, Sunderland will try to earn a third straight win over Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion can enhance their title credentials by besting Brentford, and Bournemouth make the trip to Ipswich Town.

Here, Sports Mole provides a complete injury and suspension list for Premier League gameweek 10; you can also filter by club to bring up just that team's outs and doubts!