Premier League injury, suspension list for gameweek 10: Moises Caicedo, Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch

The 2026-27 Premier League season hits double figures this weekend with the 10th gameweek of the campaign, one in which Arsenal can temporarily go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners welcome Hull City to the Emirates Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, a couple of hours before closest challengers Manchester City tackle Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Before any of that, though, Everton and Coventry City get the gameweek up and running in Friday night's kickoff, while the early Saturday action pits Leeds United against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.
Saturday's action also sees Fulham and Newcastle United square off at Craven Cottage, before an action-packed Sunday seeing 10 teams take to English fields.
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa is the headline event - taking place at 4.30pm at Old Trafford - but there is a fascinating undercard on offer involving the Thursday night European contingent.
Indeed, Crystal Palace welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park, Sunderland will try to earn a third straight win over Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion can enhance their title credentials by besting Brentford, and Bournemouth make the trip to Ipswich Town.
Here, Sports Mole provides a complete injury and suspension list for Premier League gameweek 10; you can also filter by club to bring up just that team's outs and doubts!
|Arsenal
|Bukayo Saka (Quad)
|Out
|Max Dowman
|Susp
|Aston Villa
|Amadou Onana (Knee)
|Out
|Matteo Ruggeri (Hamstring)
|Out
|Matty Cash
|Susp
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Bournemouth
|Alex Toth (Hamstring)
|Out
|Julian Araujo (Thigh)
|Out
|Juanlu Sanchez (Ankle)
|Out
|Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee)
|Out
|Alex Scott (Tendon)
|Doubt
|Brentford
|Antoni Milambo (Knee)
|Out
|Fabio Carvalho (Knock)
|Out
|Josh Dasilva (Hamstring)
|Out
|Kaye Furo (Knee)
|Out
|Rico Henry (Hip)
|Out
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Evan Ferguson (Ankle)
|Out
|Femi Azeez (Hamstring)
|Out
|Stefanos Tzimas (Knee)
|Out
|Zadok Yohanna (Unspecified)
|Out
|Chelsea
|Jamie Gittens (Ankle)
|Out
|Joao Pedro (Quad)
|Out
|Jorrel Hato (Unknown)
|Out
|Maxence Lacroix (Hamstring)
|Out
|Reece James (Knee)
|Out
|Emiliano Martinez (Jaw)
|Doubt
|Moises Caicedo (Discomfort)
|Doubt
|Coventry City
|Aurele Amenda (Calf)
|Out
|Frank Onyeka (Groin)
|Doubt
|Haji Wright (Quad)
|Out
|Josh Eccles (Ankle)
|Out
|Luke Woolfenden (Knee)
|Out
|Bobby Thomas (Calf)
|Doubt
|Crystal Palace
|Chadi Riad (Knee)
|Out
|Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf)
|Out
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Susp
|Ismaila Sarr (Groin)
|Out
|Everton
|Jack Grealish (Disciplinary)
|Out
|Jarrad Branthwaite (Fitness)
|Doubt
|Fulham
|Tom Cairney (Knee)
|Out
|Hull City
|Charlie Hughes (Groin)
|Out
|Elliot Matazo (Knee)
|Out
|Hidemasa Morita (Groin)
|Out
|Ilyas Ansah (Back)
|Out
|Matt Targett (Ankle)
|Out
|Matt Crooks
|Susp
|Jack Butland (Shoulder)
|Doubt
|Ipswich Town
|No confirmed absences reported
|Leeds United
|Mateo Joseph (Knee)
|Out
|Anton Stach (Broken toe)
|Doubt
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Foot)
|Doubt
|Noah Okafor (Adductor)
|Doubt
|Liverpool
|Conor Bradley (Knee)
|Out
|Giovanni Leoni (Knee)
|Out
|Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)
|Out
|Jeremie Frimpong (Hamstring)
|Out
|Ryan Gravenberch (Heel)
|Doubt
|Manchester City
|Antoine Semenyo (Knee)
|Out
|Nico O'Reilly (Back)
|Doubt
|Manchester United
|Benjamin Sesko (Calf)
|Out
|Carlos Baleba (Hamstring)
|Out
|Luke Shaw (Unknown)
|Out
|Manuel Ugarte (Knee)
|Out
|Marcus Rashford (Hip)
|Out
|Lisandro Martinez
|Susp
|Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Newcastle United
|Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring)
|Out
|Joelinton (Unknown)
|Out
|Tino Livramento (Unknown)
|Out
|Jacob Ramsey
|Susp
|Lewis Miley (Muscle)
|Doubt
|Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (Illness)
|Doubt
|Nottingham Forest
|Nicolas Dominguez (Muscle)
|Out
|Nicolo Savona (Knee)
|Out
|Dan Ndoye (Illness)
|Doubt
|Igor Jesus (Calf)
|Doubt
|Sunderland
|Dan Ballard (Hamstring)
|Out
|Habib Diarra (Muscle)
|Out
|Romaine Mundle (Knee)
|Out
|Omar Alderete
|Susp
|Nordi Mukiele (Concussion)
|Doubt
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Lucas Bergvall (Knee)
|Out
|Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle)
|Out
|Savinho (Muscle)
|Out
|Wilson Odobert (Knee)
|Out
|Xavi Simons (Knee)
|Out