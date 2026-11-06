Team News: Arsenal vs. Hull injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Arsenal and Hull City go head-to-head for the first time since 2017 on Saturday afternoon, when the Gunners welcome the Tigers to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Victory for Mikel Arteta's men will take them six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while the visitors will clamber into the top half with a shock win.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Bukayo Saka (quad), Max Dowman (suspended)

Doubtful: Ezri Konsa (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

HULL

Out: Matt Crooks (suspended), Eliot Matazo (ACL), Matt Targett (ankle), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin), Charlie Hughes (groin), Hidemasa Morita (groin)

Doubtful: Jack Butland (arm)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Egan, Mendy, Ajayi, Giles; Belloumi, Slater, Iroegbunam, Stroud; McBurnie