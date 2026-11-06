Arsenal transfer news: Gunners now 'confident' of beating Spurs to £45m winger after key update

Arsenal are confident of winning the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a key target for Mikel Arteta as the Gunners look to strengthen their attacking options following a busy summer of departures.

However, Leipzig's reluctance to sell midway through the season could present a significant obstacle.

Arsenal continue to track Antonio Nusa

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Arsenal have been monitoring Nusa after he impressed in Germany, with the Norwegian recently getting on the scoresheet in RB Leipzig's 3-2 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

According to The Sun, the Gunners are keen to add another forward in January after missing out on their ambitious summer targets, which included Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

Previous reports revealed that both Arsenal and Tottenham were admirers of the winger, and Caught Offside has since backed up the aforementioned claims, suggesting that the North London outfit are even 'confident' of securing his signature in a deal potentially worth £45m.

A move will not necessarily be straightforward, though, with Leipzig viewing Nusa as an important part of their plans and having little financial incentive to sell.

The Bundesliga club received around £120m from Real Madrid for Yan Diomande in the summer, while Nusa remains under contract until 2029.

Why Arsenal will sign a winger in the January transfer window

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Despite Leipzig's position, Arsenal have clear reasons to pursue another attacking addition.

The Gunners sold Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during the summer, leaving Christos Tzolis as their only new natural wide option following his £34m arrival from Club Brugge.

Eberechi Eze has increasingly been deployed on the left, but Arteta would benefit from having another specialist winger to provide competition and depth across the forward line.

Nusa's ability to operate out wide, combined with his age and potential, makes him an attractive long-term investment.

Tottenham's interest could complicate matters, but Arsenal's reported confidence suggests they believe they can position themselves favourably.

A £45m deal would represent a significant January investment, yet the departures of Martinelli and Trossard have left a gap that needs addressing if Arsenal are to maintain their attacking options across multiple competitions.