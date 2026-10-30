Arsenal transfer news: Gunners have 'concrete' interest in £60m target as winger crisis deepens

Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as Mikel Arteta looks to address growing problems in wide areas.

The Gunners have identified the 21-year-old as a 'concrete' transfer target, although Leipzig's £70m valuation is currently above their preferred price.

With several attacking options unavailable, Arsenal's interest could intensify ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal serious about signing Antonio Nusa in January

© Imago

The Premier League champions are said to be 'serious' about signing Nusa and believe they can convince the Norwegian international to move to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness).

The Leipzig forward has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, registering three goals and five assists in seven Bundesliga appearances, taking his overall tally to four goals and six assists in just 12 matches.

That already puts him on course to surpass last season's return of five goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal are believed to have made enquiries in recent weeks, with negotiations still at an early stage. However, there is currently a considerable difference between the clubs' valuations.

Leipzig are demanding €70m (£60m), having signed Nusa from Club Brugge for around €21m (£17.5m) two years ago. Arsenal, meanwhile, are understood to be hoping to keep their offer below €55m (£46m).

The Gunners could potentially have an advantage through Martin Odegaard, who captains Nusa at international level with Norway, although they will first need to find an agreement with the Bundesliga outfit.

Mikel Arteta's winger crisis continues to get worse

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott/Alamy Live News

Arsenal's need for attacking reinforcements is becoming increasingly obvious after another difficult week.

Christos Tzolis and Bukayo Saka both remain sidelined through injury, while youngster Max Dowman has been handed a three-match suspension following his unsuccessful appeal against his red card at Fleetwood Town in midweek.

With Gabriel Martinelli having been sold during the summer, Noni Madueke is currently Arteta's only natural winger available for the next couple of matches.

Eberechi Eze can provide an alternative out on the left, but Arsenal's lack of specialist options is a growing concern given their ambitions across multiple competitions.

Nusa would be an interesting addition, offering pace, creativity and an improving goalscoring threat from the left.

Leipzig's £60m demands may prove difficult to meet this winter, but Arsenal's current predicament highlights why strengthening their wide options in January should be a priority.